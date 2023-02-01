‘SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens Of R&B‘: Stars Clash In Trailer For Bravo’s Limited Series

Bravo on Tuesday dropped the trailer for its new limited series SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, and the stars are seen clashing. The show is set to premiere Sunday, March 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET and you can watch a preview in the video posted above.

One of the familiar faces in the new series is Kandi Burruss, well-known to Bravo viewers as one of the stars on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter was part of the R&B quartet XSCAPE along with Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and siblings LaTocha Scott-Bivens and Tamika Scott. XSCAPE has sold more than 9 million records worldwide and notched six top 10 songs in the Billboard 100.

Multiplatinum R&B trio SWV (Sisters With Voices) featuring Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” George and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons has sold more than 30 million records worldwide and been nominated for three Grammys.

The six-part limited series puts fans in a VIP front-row seat and offers backstage access to ’90s nostalgia as SWV and XSCAPE pull back the curtain on their personal and professional lives and prepare to hit the stage together.

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B is produced by Monami Productions with Mona Scott-Young, Stephanie R. Gayle, Michael Lang, Maryam Janhabin, Patrick McCabe, James Brangert and Charles Davis serving as executive producers. LaTocha Scott-Bivens, Burruss, Gamble, George, Harris, Lyons and Scott also serve as executive producers.

Xscape Bravo