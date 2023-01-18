‘Swagger’ Creator Explains Season 2’s Time Jump To See Young Cast “Navigate Their Way Through Adulthood”

The second season of Swagger will debut on Apple TV+ in June. The streamer announced the news Wednesday, along with a few first look images of the cast (one is above, and the others are at the bottom of this post).

The images don’t give much away, showing a few moments with star Isaiah Hill’s character Jace Carson. One appears to be on the court after a game with O’Shea Jackson Jr.’s Ike, a former star player-turned-youth basketball coach. Another image appears to be a more tender interaction between Jace and Quvenzhané Wallis’ Crystal.

Season 2 comes just under two years after the premiere of the first installment, which prompted a bit of a time jump to accommodate the aging of the younger cast, as well usher in a more compelling storyline, creator, showrunner and director Reggie Rock Bythewood said during Apple TV+’s Television Critics Association panel.

“One of the realities when you have a certain time between Season 1 and Season 2, my young actors, they keep growing. They went from children to grown men and grown women. So it was actually more authentic to reflect that,” he said, adding that he also was drawing on personal experience to create this story for the characters.

“My wife and I have our youngest son, who’s an athlete, he’s going to be playing baseball at UCLA but he just went through his senior year of high school,” Bythewood continued, explaining that he wanted to incorporate “this urgency of figuring out the vibe of how your life is going to be shaped…I really just wanted to see our younger cast navigate their way through adulthood.”

Inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experiences in the world of youth basketball, Swagger explores the world of elite youth basketball clubs, the players, their families and coaches, and “the game within the game.” Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America.

Season 2 stars returning cast members O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Academy Award nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, Tristan Mack Wilds, Tessa Ferrer, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Jason Rivera, Christina Jackson and Sean Baker, and adds newcomers Orlando Jones and Shannon Brown.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Imagine Television Studios, Boardroom, CBS Studios and Undisputed Cinema, and executive produced by Bythewood, Grazer, Durant and Kleiman. Francie Calfo, and Joy Kecken also serve as executive producers. James Seidman serves as co-executive producer for Imagine Television Studios.

See the rest of the first look photos below: