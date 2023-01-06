Suzanne Malveaux To Depart CNN After 20 Years

Suzanne Malveaux, who has been an anchor and correspondent for CNN for the past 20 years, is leaving the network.

In a note to staffers on Friday, she said that she had “made the heartfelt decision to put myself and my family first and to pursue my long-desired professional passions: using storytelling to promote wellness, resiliency and social justice.”

Malveaux is the latest veteran to depart the network. Barbara Starr, longtime Pentagon correspondent, exited last month. Others, including Martin Savidge, were part of the round of layoffs in early December, affecting hundreds of staffers. Although Malveaux’s name was rumored then as one of the on-air figures who was exiting, a source said that her departure was unrelated to the layoffs.

Related Story Adam Kinzinger Joins CNN As Senior Political Commentator

She wrote in her memo that she approached CNN in the fall of 2022 “about focusing on my family and possibly pursuing some new opportunities,” and that the network “supported me. I’m thrilled one of those projects will be a collaboration with a great grandson of Nelson Mandela to tell stories and spotlight communities in conflict poised to find peace. Stay tuned.”

Malveaux’s partner is White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and they have an 8-year-old daughter. Malveaux has served as national correspondent as the network has sought to avoid a conflict of interest. The Washington Post first reported on her departure.

During her tenure at CNN, Malveaux served as White House correspondent and was substitute anchor for Wolf Blitzer on The Situation Room, as well as a permanent anchor during daytime. She previously was a correspondent at NBC News.

Malveaux’s complete memo is below.

To My Colleagues and Friends,

Happy New Year!

This new year brings new beginnings for me and my family that I’m excited to share with you.

As some of you know, during the holiday I faced a second round of Covid 19. There is nothing like being quarantined in your basement to help one gain some momentum from contemplating to actually exploring what lies ahead. So after 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to put myself and my family first and to pursue my long-desired professional passions: using storytelling to promote wellness, resiliency and social justice.

I will forever be grateful for the opportunities CNN afforded me. Starting with hiring me in 2003 to cover the White House — a 10-year stint that enabled me to interview five US Presidents, and the highlight of my career to cover Barack Obama’s historic campaign. Then, promoting me as one of its first black women to solo anchor a CNN weekday show– and later as co-anchor of the “Around the World” show– before returning to my storytelling roots. I have felt especially honored to showcase the stories of human resilience from post-Katrina New Orleans to Cairo, Kabul, Washington, and Lviv. I hope my work helped our audiences better understand the world as it changed around us.

It’s been an amazing journey!

CNN’s platform enabled me to bring global awareness to those brave people battling ALS, including my mother Myrna Malveaux who fought to keep us whole as a family during her illness. While I’ve thrived on the energy from covering breaking news and politics, the rhythm of my life has shifted to the more personal. I love being a mom, and the time I have with my eight-year-old daughter is priceless. I am so thankful that my mother and daughter had a chance to develop a beautiful relationship before she passed.

I am grateful that when I approached CNN in the fall of 2022 about focusing on my family and possibly pursuing some new opportunities, they supported me. I’m thrilled one of those projects will be a collaboration with a great grandson of Nelson Mandela to tell stories and spotlight communities in conflict poised to find peace. Stay tuned.

I will forever cherish the talented, dedicated professionals of CNN who I grew up with over the past two decades, those I mentored, and many who have become dear friends. Especially my show team family in Atlanta!

With love and gratitude, I wish you all the very best.

I will see you again soon!

Suzanne