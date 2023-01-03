Superna Kalle To Exit Starz, Replaced By Darren Nielson

Starz International Networks President Superna Kalle is exiting after five years, replaced by Darren Nielson.

Kalle will remain for a two-month transition period before pursuing new opportunities.

As Executive Vice President, International Networks, Nielson will report to Starz President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch. Overseeing the UK, Latin America and Brazil, Canada and Australia, he will look after recently-rebranded international streamer Lionsgate+, which changed name from Starzplay International last year, while Starz remains the brand name in the U.S.

His promotion comes at a time of change, with Lionsgate in the process of spinning off its studio from Starz.

Kalle has overseen a huge period of change internationally, moving into more territories and commissioning local originals such as a German adaptation of Night in Paradise and several from Spain. While territory rollouts increased and local originals were initially boosted, however, the Gaslit and Dangerous Liaisons streamer is soon to be pulled from Germany, Italy, Benelux, Japan, France, Spain and the Nordics amidst talk of further restructuring, in news that emerged late last year.

Hirsch said Kalle had done a “great job in rapidly scaling an international service from the ground up, forming many new distribution partnerships and building a robust slate of international original series,” adding: “We are grateful for her leadership and dedication to the company and wish her continued success.”

He also praised Nielson for being “instrumental in building our international business working with Superna since joining the company in 2018.”

Former Netflix Director of Content Acquisition Nielson joined Starz as Senior Vice President, International Business Development and Partnerships – SVoD in 2018 and was promoted last year to EVP, International Business Development and Partnerships.

Kalle added: “Darren has been my right hand in launching and building the international business and has great relationships with key partners around the globe. He will do a wonderful job in leading the next phase of STARZ international.”