‘Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Battle Of The Decades’ Interactive Special Set At CBS & Paramount+

EXCLUSIVE: It’s that time of year again. Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Battle of the Decades, an annual interactive special where viewers vote for their favorite Super Bowl commercial of all time, will air Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 8 PM ET/PT on CBS and will stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Hosted by Boomer Esiason, analyst for CBS Sports’ The NFL Today and Daniela Ruah, star of CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles, the special airs from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and State Farm Stadium, site of Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

In the special, now in its 22nd year, Esiason and Ruah will spotlight their all-time favorite commercials in each decade before selecting their individual picks for the greatest Super Bowl commercial in the last four decades. Viewers will then crown the winner, chosen from the top two finalists in the live vote, which will be revealed at the end of the show.

The special will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at the most classic and memorable Super Bowl commercials from the last forty years, and will include iconic commercials from Budweiser, Coke, Pepsi and Doritos. Entertainment Tonight co-host Kevin Frazier will report on the new commercials that will air during this year’s Super Bowl, highlighted by an exclusive interview with four-time Super Bowl Champion and five-time NFL Pro-Bowler, Rob Gronkowski, who will attempt to kick a field goal during a live Super Bowl LVII commercial from online gaming company FanDuel. The Talk‘s Akbar Gbaja-Biamila will provide sideline commentary.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Battle of the Decades is produced by Film 45 and Juma Entertainment. Robert Horowitz is executive producer for Juma Entertainment, and Michael Antinoro and Tony Lanni are executive producers for Film 45. Robert Dalrymple, Eric Smith and Dino Shorte are the producers.