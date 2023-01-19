Netflix Hops On ‘Run Rabbit Run’, Acquires XYZ Films Sundance Midnight Title Starring Sarah Snook

EXCLUSIVE: Some were expecting Netflix to curb their acquisitions here in Park City, but, as we told you earlier this morning, never count them out of the Sundance marketplace. Before its premiere in the midnight section tonight, the Reed Hastings-Ted Sarandos-run streamer has scooped up a majority of global rights on the Australian horror movie, Run Rabbit Run, starring 2x Emmy nominated Succession actress Sarah Snook. XYZ Films, which co-funded the film, brokered the deal with Netflix on behalf of the filmmakers.

A release for the Carver Films production is planned for this year.

Directed by Daina Reid off a script by Hannah Kent (The Good People, Devotion), Run Rabbit Run follows fertility doctor Sarah (Snook). She firmly believes in life and death. However, after noticing the strange behavior of her young daughter, she must challenge her own values and confront a ghost from her past.

Run Rabbit Run also stars Lily LaTorre, Damon Herriman (Thai Cave Rescue, The Serpent, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Greta Scacchi (Darby & Joan, The Shepherd).

Producers are Sarah Shaw and Anna McLeish (Relic, Partisan, Snowtown). EPs are Nate Bolotin, Maxime Cottray, Nick Spicer and Aram Tertzakian of XYZ Films, Deanne Weir, Olivia Humphrey, Jack Christian, D.J. McPherson, Daina Reid, Sarah Snook, Jake Carter and Katie Anderson.

The Netflix deals counts U.S. and offshore territories excluding Benelux, Portugal, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Latin America, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Nordics and Taiwan. In addition to financing from XYZ Films, Screen Australia also financed in association with VicScreen, Filmology Finance, Storyd Group, Soundfirm, the South Australian Film Corporation, and 30 West. XYZ Films financed via its production fund backed by IPR.VC, with XYZ also handling worldwide sales.

Last year out of the virtual Sundance, Netflix bought the documentary Downfall: The Case Against Boeing and Margaret Brown’s Descendant. One of the streamer’s most notable buys came in 2017 when they took Dee Rees’ Southern period drama Mudbound off the table for $12.5M.

Reid began her film career as a comedy writer and actor before making the move behind the camera. Recent work includes The Shining Girls (Apple TV+) starring Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), and The Outsider (HBO), to name a few. Her episode “Holly” of The Handmaid’s Tale received an Emmy and a Directors Guild of America nomination.