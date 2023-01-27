Sundance Awards: ‘The Persian Versian,’ ‘Kokomo City’ Among Repeat Winners As ‘A Thousand And One,’ ‘Going To Mars’ Claim U.S. Grand Jury Prizes

The Sundance Film Festival has begun unveiling its Jury and Audience Award winners for 2023.

Jurors present for the announcement, livestreamed to the festival’s social media channels from The Ray Theatre in Park City, Utah, included Jeremy O. Harris and Marlee Matlin for U.S. Dramatic Competition, Ramona Diaz and Carla Gutierrez for U.S. Documentary Competition, Funa Maduka for World Cinema Dramatic Competition, and Madeleine Olnek for NEXT.

Deadline will update this story with the list of winners as they come in. The 2023 festival featured 111 features and 64 shorts, selected from 15,856 submissions, which were screened in Park City, Salt Lake City, and at the Sundance Resort. Over 75% of both short and feature-length works, along with many selected Indie Episodics, will be available for streaming via the fest’s online platform through January 29.

Sundance’s first in-person festival since the Covid pandemic was marked by a number of major sales — most of which we were first to report on. The first title to lock in a huge deal was Chloe Domont’s thriller Fair Play, starring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich, which went to Netflix for around $20MM. John Carney’s musical drama Flora and Son, starring Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, went to Apple for around the same, with Searchlight taking the improvised ensemble comedy Theater Camp for around $8 million. Mubi picked up Ira Sachs’ relationship drama Passages, with A24 in talks to acquire the buzzy Midnight title Talk to Me as of Tuesday.

Last year’s Sundance ceremony solidified the awards trajectory of four of five contenders for the Documentary Feature Oscar in 2023 — those titles being Navalny (Documentary Competition Audience Award, Festival Favorite Award), Fire of Love (Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award), All That Breathes (World Cinema Documentary Competition Documentary Prize) and A House Made of Splinters (World Cinema Documentary Competition Directing Award). The festival proved even more relevant to the awards race the year prior, with Sian Heder’s Best Picture Oscar winner CODA and Questlove’s Best Doc Winner Summer of Soul highlighting its finger on the pulse across both narrative and documentary.

View the winners’ list below.

FESTIVAL FAVORITE AWARD

Radical

Director: Christopher Zalla

U.S. DRAMATIC COMPETITION

Grand Jury Prize

A Thousand And One

Director: A.V. Rockwell

Audience Award

The Persian Version

Director: Maryam Keshavarz

Directing Award

Sing J. Lee

The Accidental Getaway Driver

Jury Award: Creative Vision

Magazine Dreams

Director: Elijah Bynum

Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award

Maryam Keshavarz

The Persian Version

Special Jury Award: Acting

Lio Mehiel

Mutt

Jury Award: Ensemble

Theater Camp

Directors: Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman

U.S. DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Grand Jury Prize

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

Directors: Joe Brewster, Michèle Stephenson

Audience Award

Beyond Utopia

Director: Madeleine Gavin

Directing Award

Luke Lorentzen

A Still Small Voice

Special Jury Award: Clarity of Vision

The Stroll

Directors: Kristen Lovell, Zackary Drucker

Special Jury Award: Freedom of Expression

Bad Press

Directors: Rebecca Landsberry-Baker, Joe Peeler

Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award

Daniela I. Quiroz

Going Varsity in Mariachi

WORLD CINEMA DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Audience Award

20 Days in Mariupol (Ukraine)

Director: Mstylav Chernov

Grand Jury Prize

The Eternal Memory (Chile)

Director: Maite Alberdi

Directing Award

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood (Estonia/France/Ireland)

Director: Anna Hints



Special Jury Award: Verite Filmmaking

Against the Tide (India)

Director: Sarvnik Kaur

Special Jury Award: Creative Vision

Fantastic Machine (Sweden/Denmark)

Director: Axel Danielson

WORLD CINEMA DRAMATIC COMPETITION

Audience Award

Shayda (Australia)

Director: Noora Niasari

Grand Jury Prize

Scrapper (UK)

Director: Charlotte Regan

Directing Award

Marija Kavtaradze

Slow (Lithuania/Spain/Sweden)

Special Jury Award: Creative Vision

Animalia (France/Morocco/Qatar)

Director: Sofia Alaoui

Special Jury Award: Best Performance

Rosa Marchant

When It Melts (Belgium/Netherlands)

Special Jury Award: Cinematography

Lílis Soares

Mami Wata (Nigeria)

NEXT

Audience Award

Kokomo City

Director: D. Smith

Innovator Award

Kokomo City

Director: D. Smith

SHORT FILMS AWARDS

Grand Jury Prize

When You Left Me On That Boulevard (U.S.A.)

Director: Kayla Abuda Galang

Jury Award: US Fiction

Rest Stop

Director: Crystal Kayiza

Jury Award: Directing, International

Valeria Hofmann

AliEN0089 (Chile)

Jury Award: Directing, US

Jarreau Carrillo

The Vacation

Jury Award: Animation

The Flying Sailor

Directors: Wendy Tilby, Amanda Forbis (Canada)

Jury Award: Nonfiction

Will You Look At Me (China)

Director: Shuli Huang

Jury Award: International Fiction

The Kidnapping of the Bride (Germany)

Director: Sophia Mocorrea

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED WINNERS

Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize

The Pod Generation

Director: Sophie Barthes

Amazon Studios Nonfiction Award

Jess Devaney

It’s Only Life After All

Amazon Studios Fiction Award

Kara Durrett

The Starling Girl

Sundance Institute | Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing Nonfiction

Mary Manhardt

Sundance Institute | Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing Fiction

Troy Takaki

Sundance/NHK Award

Olive Nwosu

Lady

Sundance Institute | Stars Collective Imagination Awards

Tamara Shogaolu

40 Acres

Navid Khonsari, Vassiliki Khonsari, and Andres Perez-Duarte

Block Party Bodega

Vanessa Keith

Year 2180

Gayle Stevens Volunteer Award

Carlos Sanchez