Former Sundance Institute Director Caroline Von Kuhn Joins Greece-Set Film & TV Lab Oxbelly

Former Sundance Institute director Caroline von Kuhn has been appointed Executive Director, of Greece-set, non-profit film and TV Lab Oxbelly created by producer and Faliro House founder Christos V. Konstantakopoulos.

Von Kuhn will lead Oxbelly as it expands its activities bringing international storytellers together in a communal atmosphere.

“Oxbelly was started with a vision to construct an international community of world builders, based on the values of generosity and inclusiveness inherent in Greek hospitality,” said Konstantakopoulos.

Related Story Luca Guadagnino To Receive International Icon Award From Sundance Institute

“I can’t think of a better person than Caroline to lead Oxbelly into our next chapter, as we expand our programmes, to serve and empower storytellers on their own terms in the ever-shifting creative industries.”

Since its creation in 2015, as a non-profit focused on film and TV education, it has supported more than 60 projects by around 80 filmmakers and screenwriters across the world. The initiative takes its name from a beach in Oxbelly after a beach near Pylos, Greece.

“I had the pleasure of attending Oxbelly in 2019. The warm, inclusive hospitality that is so distinctly Greek, where the most talented yet unproven fellows and some of our heroes in cinema can exchange ideas as peers is something I’ve never witnessed so successfully realized,” said von Kuhn.

“It’s a privilege to join Christos in this movement built on the foundation of both ancient and contemporary culture of Greece which is grounded in generosity, inclusivity and deep commitment to story and craft,” said von Kuhn.

Film industry veteran von Kuhn most recently served as Director of Industry & Catalyst at the Sundance Institute, where she expanded Sundance’s independent film financing from an annual three-day Forum into a year-round investor curriculum for both seasoned and new funders alike.

Before Sundance, she was Director of Artist Development at the Francisco Film Society where she ran grants, residencies and artist programs and launched SFFILM Invest, an ethical film financing initiative in partnership with Cinereach.

Prior to SFFILM, von Kuhn co-founded the Points North Institute with Ben Fowlie and Sean Flynn, turning the four-day Camden International Film Festival into an internationally recognized documentary institute. She remains on as Points North Institute’s Board Chair and serves on the Catapult Film Fund Board. She will now split her time between Athens and Los Angeles.

Known for its screenwriter and Director labs held under the artistic direction of Athina Rachel Tsangari, past participating mentors include Maren Ade, Michael Almereyda, Paul Thomas Anderson, Willem Dafoe, Dee Rees and Lulu Wang.

Oxbelly is due to unveil the first of its new programs for 2023, both serving writers, next week.