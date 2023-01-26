‘Succession’ Season 4 Premiere Date Set At HBO & Sky; Watch New Teaser Trailer

HBO has set Sunday, March 26, 9 PM for the fourth season premiere of its Emmy-winning drama series Succession, which will launch on Sky the following day. We’re also getting a look at the upcoming season in a new teaser trailer. You can watch it above.

The teaser picks up following the Season 3 finale when patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) betrayed his adult kids. In the trailer, Siobhan (Sarah Snook) says “This is not about getting back at Dad, but if it hurts him, it doesn’t bother me.” Adds Kendall (Jeremy Strong), “It’s a tightrope walk on a straight razor… 500-foot reputational drop.”

Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Strong), Siobhan (Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck).

In Season 4, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

Newcomers in Season 4 include Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Returning cast includes Harriet Walter (Lady Caroline Collingwood), James Cromwell (Ewan Roy), Natalie Gold (Rava Roy), Caitlin Fitzgerald (Tabitha), Ashley Zukerman (Nate Sofrelli), Larry Pine (Sandy Furness), Mark-Linn Baker (Maxim Pierce), and Pip Torrens (Peter Munion).

Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Juliana Canfield, and Jeannie Berlin also star. Additional cast includes Skarsgård, Cherry Jones, Hope Davis, Justin Kirk, and Stephen Root.

The first three seasons of Succession have earned 48 Emmy nominations and 13 wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, for the second and third seasons. Season three, which premiered October 2021, earned the SAG Award for drama ensemble and swept at WGA, DGA, and PGA.

Armstrong executive produces and serves as showrunner. Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell also executive produce.



