Steve Buscemi Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed award-winning actor, director, writer and producer Steve Buscemi and his Olive Productions banner for representation in all areas.

Buscemi currently co-stars opposite Daniel Radcliffe in the TBS anthology comedy series Miracle Workers that’s executive produced by Lorne Michaels. He starred in the HBO drama, Boardwalk Empire, which earned him a Golden Globe Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Emmy nominations.

He was also nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Emmy for his role as Tony Blundetto in season five of The Sopranos and was nominated for Guest Actor Emmy nominations for his appearances on NBC’s 30 Rock and IFC’s Portlandia.

Related Story A3 Talent Agent Shawn Naim Joins UTA

Some of his film credits include Martin Scorsese’s New York Stories; Jim Jarmusch’s Mystery Train for which he received an IFP Spirit Award Nomination; Alexandre Rockwell’s Sundance Film Festival Jury Award-winner In the Soup; Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island; and many of Adam Sandler’s films.

He’s been featured in commercials for Beats by Dre, IBM and Superbowl spots from Snickers and Michelob.

Buscemi is also a respected writer and director. His directorial debut was on the short film What Happened to Pete; his feature film directorial debut was on Trees Lounge, which he starred in and wrote. It was nominated for Best First Feature and Best First Screenplay by the Independent Spirit Awards.

Buscemi’s second feature as a director, Animal Factory, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and his third, Lonesome Jim, was named one of the year’s top ten independent films by the National Board of Review.

His fourth film Interview, in which he starred with Sienna Miller, also premiered at the Sundance film Festival. Buscemi’s directing work also includes numerous television credits.

As a producer, Buscemi started the independent film and television production company, Olive Productions, with producer Wren Arthur. The company produces an array of TV projects as well as narrative and documentary films, with credits including Buscemi’s most recent feature as a director, The Listener that Tessa Thompson and premiered at the Giornate de Gliautori section of the Venice Film Festival. Some of the company’s other credits include the documentaries HBO’s A Good Job: Stories of the FDNY, and the Emmy-award winning interview series Park Bench with Steve Buscemi.

Buscemi and Olive will continue to be represented by The Gotham Group.