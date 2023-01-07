Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Wife Allison Holker Posts Tribute After His Funeral

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, posted an emotional tribute to her late husband on Instagram today.

The tribute came just one day after a private funeral with friends and family.

Holker took to Instagram Friday, posting a video montage of tWitch with his Allison and his family while Rihanna‘s song “Lift Me Up” played in the background.

“To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS! We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ died by suicide last month in a Los Angeles motel.