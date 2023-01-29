Stephen King’s ‘The Boogeyman’ Comes Out Of Its Closet With First Trailer And Poster

Leave the lights on tonight. The trailer and poster for 20th Century Studios’ and 21 Laps’ horror-thriller The Boogeyman has arrived.

A portion of the trailer just debuted on Fox’s live broadcast of the NFC championship game, but is available now in its entirety. The Boogeyman opens nationwide June 2, exclusively in theaters.

The Boogeyman tells the story of high school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister, Sawyer, who are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain.

When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.

The Boogeyman is directed by Rob Savage (Host) with a screenplay by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place) and Mark Heyman (Black Swan) and a screen story by Beck & Woods based upon the short story by Stephen King.

The film stars Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets), Chris Messina (Birds of Prey), Vivien Lyra Blair (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy), Madison Hu (Bizaardvark), LisaGay Hamilton (Vice), and David Dastmalchian (Dune). The producers are Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), Dan Levine (Arrival), and Dan Cohen (The Adam Project), with John H. Starke (Sicario), Emily Morris (Rosaline), Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, Ryan Cunningham, Adam Kolbrenner (The Tomorrow War), and Robin Meisinger serving as executive producers.

Watch the trailer above.