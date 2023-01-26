Stephen King ‘Children Of The Corn’ Remake Acquired By RLJE & Shudder

EXCLUSIVE: Kurt Wimmer’s redo of Stephen King’s Children of the Corn has been picked up by RLJE Films and AMC network’s horror streaming service Shudder. The movie will hit theaters on March 3 in an 18 day theatrical window before hitting demand and digital on March 21.

Based upon the short story by the horror author, and adapted by Wimmer, Children of the Corn follows a 12 year old girl in Nebraska who is possessed by a spirit in a dying cornfield. She recruits the other children in her small town to go on a bloody rampage and kill all the adults and anyone else who opposes her. A bright high schooler who won’t go along with the plan is the town’s only hope of survival.

Pic stars Elena Kampouris (Before I Fall), Kate Moyer (Station Eleven), Callan Mulvey (The Gray Man) and Bruce Spence (The Road Warrior).

“We’re thrilled to work with Kurt Wimmer and bring his vision of this classic Stephen King story to new audiences,” said Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer of RLJE Films.

The movie was executive produced by award-winning digital production house Digital Domain, and produced by Lucas Foster (Morbius), Doug Barry (FML), and John Baldecchi (Point Break). The film’s digital visual effects were all produced in-house by Digital Domain.

Ward and Besty Rodgers from RLJE Films negotiated the deal with Lucas Foster and Daniel Seah, CEO of Digital Domain, on behalf of the filmmakers.