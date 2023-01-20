You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Feature Take Of Stephen King’s ‘The Boogeyman’ Moves From Hulu To Theatrical

As theatrical shakes off the pandemic, Disney has moved its Rob Savage directed feature adaptation of Stephen King’s The Boogeyman from Hulu to the big screen. A release is planned for June 2, 2023.

Similar to Paramount’s Smile, and the booming genre box office, a test screening prompted 20th execs to pivot the release to theatrical. 20th had a nice double in this past fall’s Barbarian horror title from New Regency which grossed over $40M stateside off a $10M production cost.

The 21 Laps production was adapted by A Quiet Place scribes Scott Beck and Bryan Woods as well as Mark Heyman.

Chris Messina, Sophie Thatcher, Marin Ireland and David Dastmalchian star.

Boogeyman was a story featured in King’s 1978 Night Shift. The feature take centers around a teenager, her younger sister who are mourning their mom’s death. A boogeyman from the beyond enters their lives after their psychologist dad has an encounter with a patient in their home.

