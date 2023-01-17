Stephen Colbert Boards Series Adaptation Of Roger Zelanzny’s Sci-Fi Novels ‘The Chronicles Of Amber’

Stephen Colbert, a noted fantasy fan, has come on board to help develop and produce a series adaptation of Roger Zelazny’s The Chronicles of Amber.

Colbert, via his Spartina banner, will produce the adaptation alongside Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment.

It comes seven years after The Walking Dead creator Kirkman announced that he was developing a series based on the books with Vincent Newman Entertainment.

The Chronicles of Amber features two series of five books each – The Corwin Cycle and The Merlin Cycle – with a number of short stories and prequels also in the series.

It follows the story of Corwin, who awakens on Earth with no memory, but soon finds he is a prince of a royal family that has the ability to travel through different dimensions of reality, called shadows, and rules over the one true world, Amber.

The books, which have sold over 15M copies, are one of the inspirations for Game of Thrones, whose author George R.R. Martin is a noted fan. Martin said in October, that he “will never understand why Corwin and his siblings are not starring in their own show, and hey, if epic fantasy continues to do well, maybe we will finally get that”.

Martin himself was previously developing a TV adaptation of Zelazny’s Roadmarks with HBO and writer Kalinda Vazquez.

The producing team will soon begin the search for a writer to adapt the series.

Stephen Colbert, Carrie Byalick, Evelyn McGee Colbert, and Tom Purcell will exec produce for Spartina, Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, and Rick Jacobs will exec produce for Skybound Entertainment alongside Vincent Newman.

“George R.R. Martin and I have similar dreams. I’ve carried the story of Corwin in my head for over 40 years, and I’m thrilled to partner with Skybound and Vincent Newman to bring these worlds to life. All roads lead to Amber, and I’m happy to be walking them,” said Stephen Colbert.

“Adapting one of my favorite book series of all time is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. Producing it alongside someone like Stephen Colbert, who is a true-blue super fan, is a thrill for me, and will be for anyone who’s ever listened to Stephen talk about fantasy,” said David Alpert, CEO, Skybound Entertainment. “We can’t wait to share this amazing story both with the legion of current fans like ourselves and a new generation of fans that will undoubtedly fall for Amber.”

“Having Stephen Colbert and his Spartina team join our cause is both a privilege and a thrill. Stephen, Spartina and the good folks at Skybound are as true of fans of Amber as they are prolific storytellers. I couldn’t ask for a better dream team of partners as we bring the Amber universe to audiences around the globe,” said Vincent Newman.