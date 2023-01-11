‘Stath Lets Flats’ Star Jamie Demetriou Lands Netflix Special

Stath Lets Flats star Jamie Demetriou is getting his own Netflix special.

The streamer has commissioned A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou, which the four-time Bafta winner will write and star in.

The special will follows Demetriou as he “takes the audience on a journey from birth to death through the ever adored medium of song and sketch – unpacking the most crucial, embarrassing, heartening and ultimately futile stages of a life lived in the anxious modern day.”

Each stage of life will see Demetriou play a difference character, with UK comedy talent such as Ellie White, Sian Clifford, Jon Pointing, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Katy Wix joining him. White, Smith-Bynoe and Wix played roles in his award-winning Channel 4 comedy Stath Lets Flats.

BBC Studios Productions and Guilty Party Pictures, the company launched by The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird and Jonny Sweet, are co-producing.

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy, BBC Studios said: “Jamie is an exceptional creator and performer. It’s a testament to his talent that in just one hour he will take us on an excruciating, hilarious, brilliantly observed journey through modern life”.

Sweet and Bird said in a statement: “It’s been a privilege to see Jamie assemble these disparate, disastrous, often relatively thick characters into one beautiful sweep of life as he sees it. It’s as original, daring, and hilarious as we have come to expect from – to be fair – the comic voice of his generation.”

Demetriou, Bird, Sweet, BBC Studios Head of Comedy Josh Cole and Andrew Gaynord are executive producers, with Olly Cambridge producing. Gaynord is directing.

Demetriou is represented by Kitty Laing and Charlotte Davies at United Agents and CAA and managed by Dianne McGunigle at MGMT Entertainment.