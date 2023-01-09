Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Andy Cohen Says Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit Is A “Big Reshuffle” & Hopes “She Will Come Back”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Imagine Entertainment Presidents Tony Hernandez & Lilly Burns Exiting; Company Acquires Rest Of Jax Media
Read the full story

‘Star Trek: Picard’: Patrick Stewart Leaves Door Open To Return As Paramount+ Series Heads Into Final Season

Star Trek: Picard Trae Paatton/Paramount+

Patrick Stewart’s Picard is heading into its third and final season at Paramount+.

However, the venerable British actor is leaving the door open to return to Star Trek: Picard, as is exec producer Alex Kurtzman, who also alluded to more series coming to the sci-fi universe.

Star Trek: Picard features Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows his character into the next chapter of his life.

Related Story

Kiefer Sutherland Series 'Rabbit Hole' Sets Premiere At Paramount+

Stewart said there’s still potential to return in future after this season, despite it being the final one.

“There is still enormous potential for matters in what we can do and there are doors left open and we didn’t close all of them,” he said at Paramount+ TCA press tour.

Kurtzman said “anything is possible”. “If the show blows the doors off the place, and we’re certainly hoping it will as we’re very proud of season three, who knows,” he added.

Season three brings back the cast of Star Trek: Next Generation, more than 20 years after Star Trek: Nemesis

LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd also star.

The third season will premiere on Paramount+ February 16.

Produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, Terry Matalas is showrunner and exec produces alongside Kurtzman, Stewart, Akiva Goldsman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad