‘Star Trek: Picard’: Patrick Stewart Leaves Door Open To Return As Paramount+ Series Heads Into Final Season

Patrick Stewart’s Picard is heading into its third and final season at Paramount+.

However, the venerable British actor is leaving the door open to return to Star Trek: Picard, as is exec producer Alex Kurtzman, who also alluded to more series coming to the sci-fi universe.

Star Trek: Picard features Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows his character into the next chapter of his life.

Stewart said there’s still potential to return in future after this season, despite it being the final one.

“There is still enormous potential for matters in what we can do and there are doors left open and we didn’t close all of them,” he said at Paramount+ TCA press tour.

Kurtzman said “anything is possible”. “If the show blows the doors off the place, and we’re certainly hoping it will as we’re very proud of season three, who knows,” he added.

Season three brings back the cast of Star Trek: Next Generation, more than 20 years after Star Trek: Nemesis

LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd also star.

The third season will premiere on Paramount+ February 16.

Produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, Terry Matalas is showrunner and exec produces alongside Kurtzman, Stewart, Akiva Goldsman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin.