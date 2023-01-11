‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Not Coming Back Full-Time For Season 9; Will Guest Star

Kathryn Dennis is not returning to Southern Charm Season 9 as a full-time cast member, sources tell Deadline.

The Bravo series started filming this week in Charleston, South Carolina and reports suggested Dennis had been fired. However, we hear Dennis will still be featured on the show throughout the season as a guest star.

Dennis has been an integral part of the success of the reality series since its debut in 2014. Although she was only featured as a guest star in Season 1, her on-and-off again relationship with cast member Thomas Ravenel produced some of the most memorable moments from the early seasons. The first season finale ended with a shocker for viewers when Dennis and Ravenel broke up but “9 months later” were back together with a newborn baby.

In Season 2, Dennis was upgraded to full-time and continued to drive storylines with Ravenel and their tumultuous relationship. The couple would eventually welcome a second child but years later would break things up for good.

Dennis most recently opened her heart to Chleb Ravenell, who joined the show in Season 8. Despite being heavily featured in the first part of the season, when the couple broke up, Dennis’ appearance on the show diminished.

When rumors that Dennis had been axed from the show, fans expressed their discontent as she has been the strongest female cast member presence since the beginning of the series.

Other cast members expected to return for Season 9 include Craig Conover, Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Venita Aspen and Leva Bonaparte.