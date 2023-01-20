‘South Park’ Gets Season 26 Premiere Date On Comedy Central

Comedy Central has set Wednesday, February 8 for the Season 26 premiere of South Park.

Co-created by Trey Park and Matt Stone, the Emmy and Peabody award-winning animated series will also roll out its new season on Comedy Central internationally throughout 2023. All-new episodes will be available to stream in HD on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com and the Comedy Central App post-premiere. You can watch a teaser above.

Last summer, Comedy Central celebrated the silver anniversary of cable’s longest-running scripted series with South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert. Filmed at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, the concert, starring Park and Stone, Primus and Ween with a special appearance by members of the band, Rush, premiered on August 13, 2022, twenty five years to the day the series premiered on Comedy Central. It is currently available on Paramount+.

Parker and Stone’s massive deal with MTV Entertainment Studios includes extending South Park on Comedy Central through 2027 and taking the series through an unprecedented 30th season. In addition to the series extension, the deal includes 14 South Park original made-for-streaming events exclusively for Paramount+, including South Park: The Streaming Wars Parts 1 & 2, South Park: Post Covid and South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid. The series has earned five Emmy Awards, to date, and a George Foster Peabody Award.

South Park is exec produced by co-creators Parker and Stone along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, Jack Shia, Vernon Chatman, Daryl Sancton, Giancarlo Ganziano, John Hansen, David List, Mark Munley, Nate Pellettieri, Greg Postma, Lydia Quidilla, Wonnie Ro, Jenny Shin, Keo Thongkham are producers and Chris Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios.