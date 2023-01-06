Shudder Debuts ‘Sorry About The Demon’ Trailer; ‘You Can Live Forever’, ‘Falling Higher: The Story Of Ampage’, ‘They Wait In The Dark’ Acquisitions – Film Briefs 

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has an exclusive trailer and poster for the horror-comedy Sorry About the Demon, written and directed by Emily Hagins (V/H/S), which is slated to premiere on Shudder on January 19.

The film world premiering at FrightFest 2022 follows the brokenhearted Will (Jon Michael Simpson), who after being dumped by his girlfriend Amy (Paige Evans), is offered a massive house at a very low rent. The catch is that the restless spirit haunting the place needs a human sacrifice and the prior owners must find one or else their young daughter is toast. So, Will must figure out how to make things right with his ex-girlfriend AND banish the sacrifice-seeking demon residing in his house. Jeff McQuitty and Sarah Cleveland also star.

Pic is produced by Cameron Burns, Emily Gotto, Ben Hanks, Aaron B. Koontz, Pasha Patriki and Ashleigh Snead. Exec producers are Craig Engler, James Fler, Andrew Thomas Hunt, Michael Paszt and Sam Zimmerman. Watch the film’s trailer by clicking below.

***

You Can Live Forever Good Deed Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Good Deed Entertainment has snapped up U.S. rights to You Can Live Forever — the feature directorial debut of Sarah Watts and Mark Slutsky, which world premiered at Tribeca 2022. The film next set to screen at the Palm Springs Film Festival will be released in May.

A ’90s-set drama, You Can Live Forever centers on lesbian teen Jaime (Anwen Driscoll), who is sent to live in a Jehovah’s Witness community, where she falls hard for a devout Witness girl (June LaPorte). The two embark on an intense affair with consequences that will reshape the rest of their lives.

Pic also stars Liane Balaban, Antoine Yared, Hasani Freeman, Deragh Campbell and Tim Campbell. Watts and Slutsky directed from their own script, with Robert Vroom producing, John Christou exec producing and Barbara Rosenstein associate producing for Prospector Films. Financing for the production was provided by SODEC, Telefilm Canada, Canadian Media Fund and CBC Films. Good Deed Entertainment’s Erik Donley and Andy Myers negotiated the deal for You Can Live Forever with Orly Ravid of The Film Collaborative and Billy Strauss of Bridge Independent on behalf of Prospector Films.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Freestyle Digital Media has acquired North American rights to the rock music documentary Falling Higher: The Story of Ampage, narrated by Jake Busey, slating it for release across VOD platforms on January 24.

The film directed by Colin J. Felger examines four decades in the history of the hard rock group, Ampage, and its singer-songwriter, Mark Mason. Ampage started as a garage band in 1978 before evolving into a headliner on the Sunset Strip during the glam metal era of the 1980s, falling into obscurity when various vices inevitably took hold. Addicted and homeless, Mason eventually became acquainted with legendary twelve-step guru Bob Timmins. From there, his life took on a new meaning and a resurrection of his craft became unveiled — from signing a major record deal and touring across the country, to completing an Iron Man World Championship triathlon and coaching a high school triathlon team.

Falling Higher was produced by Mason, Felger, Kathryn S. Levine and Victor Levine, in association with Forcefield Studios. Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire the film directly with Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films. Watch the trailer for it below.

***

They Wait in the Dark 1091 Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: 1091 Pictures has claimed North American rights to the supernatural thriller They Wait in the Dark from Smart Mouth Productions, with plans to release it domestically in February.

The film written and directed by Patrick Rea finds Amy (Sarah McGuire) and her adopted son Adrian (Patrick McGee) on the run from Amy’s abusive ex-girlfriend, Judith (Laurie Catherine Winkel). Desperate to stay hidden, they take refuge in the abandoned farmhouse of Amy’s family outside her Kansas hometown. Soon, though, a supernatural force from Amy’s dark past begins haunting Adrian. With the vengeful Judith in pursuit, Amy and Adrian find themselves locked in a showdown between the threats both outside and in.

Recently screening at FrightFest, Popcorn Frights, and the HorrorHound Film Festival, They Wait in the Dark also stars Paige Maria, Chris Bylsma and Meagan Flynn. The latter served as executive producer, with Hanuman Brown-Eagle, Jake Jackson, Ashley Mayer and Rea producing.