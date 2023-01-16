Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Gina Lollobrigida Dies: Italian Cinema Diva Was 95

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Sophia Loren Remembers Longtime Rival Gina Lollobrigida

Gina Lollobrigida
Loren, Lollobrigida 1954 Getty Images

Sophia Loren said Monday that she is “deeply shaken and saddened” by the death of Gina Lollobrigida, the Italian actress who passed away Monday at the age of 95.

Related Story

Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries

The two Italian actresses were often considered rivals, with both regarded as among the most beautiful international stars of the post-World War II years. They often competed for similar roles in films.

In a 2015 Vanity Fair article, Lollobrigida said the feud was started by Loren, and that she herself found it “really boring.”

Also today, director Giulio Base tweeted, “Ciao Gina. With You the last diva has left us,” and Italy’s Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano tweeted that her “charm will remain eternal.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad