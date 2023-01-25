‘Sometimes I Think About Dying’ Director Rachel Lambert Signs With Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: After helping get this years Sundance Film Festival off the ground with the festival’s opening night movie, Sometimes I Think About Dying, director Rachel Lambert has signed with Range Media Partners. Lambert along with the films star, Daisy Ridley have earned raves following the premiere and the project is now being eyed by several buyers who attended opening night. The pic is also competing in the U.S. Dramatic Competition.

“I’m excited to have the dynamism and innovative spirit of an organization like Range at my side as I move forward as a storyteller,” said Lambert.

The film follows Fran (Ridley) who spends her days in the solitude of a cubicle and daydreams to pass the time. As she’s ghosting through life in her bubble of isolation she then meets Robert at her job who goes against everything she stands for. Deadline’s Valerie Complex called, “refreshing, innovative and humorous.”

“We’re beyond thrilled about partnering up with such a singular filmmaker in Rachel Lambert,” said Range’s Sam Masaru Sekoff. “Her immense talent, matched with her deep compassion and delicate approach to filmmaking make us certain of the bright future ahead for her. We cannot wait for the world to see her latest film, Sometimes I Think About Dying.”

Lambert became one of the rising stars of the Sundance with execs producers vying for her attention over the past week. The film marked her second feature to bow at a festival with her narrative debut In The Radiant City premiering at the 2016 Toronto Film Festival. The film was produced by Jeff Nichols and stars Marin Ireland, Michael Abbott Jr., Paul Sparks, and Celia Weston, and was nominated for the New American Cinema Award at the 2016 festival. She also recently sold the spec They Were Just Nice People alongside Nate Gregorski with Dylan Clark producing.

She is also repped by CAA.