‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Renewed For Season 7 By Netflix

SOMEBODY FEED PHIL - PHIL ROSENTHAL from SOMEBODY FEED PHIL. Cr. Courtesy of NETFLIX/© 2022 Netflix, Inc.

Netflix has ordered a seventh season of one of its longest-running docuseries, Somebody Feed Phil, created and hosted by Emmy winner Phil Rosenthal.

The series, whose sixth season was released in October 2022, will once again follow the Everybody Loves Raymond creator on his culinary adventures as he takes in the local cuisine and cultures of cities around the world.

Somebody Feed Phil is produced by Lucky Bastards and Zero Point Zero Production. For Lucky Bastards, executive producers are Phil Rosenthal, his brother Rich Rosenthal and John Bedolis. For Zero Point Zero, executive producers are Christopher Collins and Lydia Tenaglia.

Rosenthal recently released Somebody Feed Phil The Book, a companion cookbook to his Netflix series, which hit the New York Times bestseller list. His first travel food series, I’ll Have What Phil’s Having, premiered on PBS in 2015 and ran for two seasons, winning the 2016 James Beard Award for Best Television Program, on Location.