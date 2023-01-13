‘So Help Me Todd’ Hits Series High Viewership For Second Consecutive Week On CBS

For a second week in a row, CBS‘ So Help Me Todd hit a series viewership high. After returning with its midseason premiere last week, the first-year comedy series reached 4.82 million viewers Thursday according to early Live+Same Day Nielsen data.

That’s the show’s best fast national delivery of the season, which will likely go up when final numbers are in. This post will be updated when that data is available.

CSI: Vegas also dug up decent viewership for the network in the 10 p.m. hour with 3.38M total viewers. That’s its largest fast national audience since October.

Unsurprisingly, Young Sheldon was the top show of the night. The episode was up from the comedy series’ season-to-date average with 6.98M viewers, according to fast nationals.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Ghosts’ Renewed For Season 3 At CBS

Ghosts was right behind Young Sheldon with 6.33M viewers, ranking as the No. 2 show of the night. It was also up from its season-to-date average by about 1.8M. The series is in its second season, and Thursday’s episode came on the heels of an announcement that Ghosts has been renewed for Season 3.

Many of the series also performed well on social media. Young Sheldon drove about 292.3M potential social impressions, which was up 28% from the week before. Ghosts‘ renewal news also drove traffic for the series with 148M potential social impressions yesterday.