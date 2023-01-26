‘SNL’ Promo: Michael B. Jordan Goes All Creed On New Guy

Michael B. Jordan’s Creed III comes out next month, and a new Saturday Night Live promo for this week’s guest host pulls double duty by plugging SNL as well as the movie, without so much as muttering the film’s title.

In the promo, Jordan, who makes his SNL guest hosting debut on Saturday, stands in awe of the show’s legendary stage in an otherwise empty Studio 8H. When he’s tapped on the shoulder by Michael Longfellow, one of this season’s new cast members, a startled Jordan goes into Creed mode and reflexively delivers two punches to the new guy’s nose. “Jesus B. Christ!” shouts Longfellow.

“I am so sorry,” says the apologetic Jordan. “It’s muscle memory.” Says Longfellow, “Even the second one?”

“I can’t have a broken nose,” Longfellow says. “I was hired for my looks, not my talent.”

Check out the video above.

This weekend’s SNL, which also will feature musical guest Lil Baby, marks the second live broadcast of 2023 following last weekend’s highly rated episode hosted by The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza.

Creed III, the boxing drama directed by and starring Jordan, opens in theaters March 3. Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC and streams live on Peacock.