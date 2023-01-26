‘SNL’: Pedro Pascal To Make Hosting Debut With Coldplay As Musical Guest

Pedro Pascal is going from zombies to Studio 8H with his hosting debut set on Saturday Night Live.

The actor, fresh from the success of HBO’s The Last of Us and ahead of the third season of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, will host the NBC show on February 4.

He will be joined by Coldplay as the musical guest. Chris Martin’s British indie pop band is making its seventh appearance on the show after announcing a run of West Coast dates in September for the Music of the Spheres world tour.

It marks a consecutive three-episode run of shows for SNL, which had Aubrey Plaza hosting last week and Michael B. Jordan set to host January 28.

SNL is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.