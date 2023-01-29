‘SNL’ Star Bowen Yang Says Peacock “Is The Most Happening Thing In Pop Culture” With Shoutouts To ‘The Traitors’ & ‘The Real Housewives Of Miami’

Bowen Yang is talking about his love for Peacock and gave a shoutout to The Traitors and The Real Housewives of Miami.

When the Saturday Night Live star made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, he was asked about the latest happenings in pop culture. Yang did not hesitate in professing his admiration for the streamer and particularly for a housewife from RHOM.

“I’m not just saying this as an employee of NBCUniversal but the most happening thing in pop culture right now is Peacock — it’s Peacock,” he said enthusiastically.

He continued, “You got The Traitors, you have every Real Housewives including The Real Housewives of Miami which is currently the best franchise because it features Lenny Hochstein, the boob God of Miami. He gives every woman a boob job in Miami. Compulsory boob jobs, which is a [Ron] DeSantis policy.”

Yang then gave details of the season arc around Lisa Hochstein’s divorce from her husband after she found out he was being unfaithful.

“[Lenny] cheated on his wife Lisa, who is one of the housewives and now he is currently one of the most hated men on television, I think,” Yang added. “We are all hugely rooting for Lisa. He tried to kick her out of their house with the kids and she was like, ‘No, I’m staying and I’m raising these two children.’ She is amazing. Lisa Hochstein, I’m with you, I support you. Love her.”

Watch Yang’s moment in the video shared below.

You know it's official when you've got the Bowen Yang stamp of approval. pic.twitter.com/BVln9v82v3 — Peacock (@peacock) January 27, 2023

RHOM was also recently in the news after the cast got together to film the Season 5 reunion. Host Andy Cohen seemingly got aggravated at Larsa Pippen which ultimately had him screaming at her, which he later apologized for.