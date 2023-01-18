‘SNL’: Aubrey Plaza Makes Out With Chloe Fineman As She Prepares Impressions For Hosting Debut – Watch

Aubrey Plaza has been waiting to host Saturday Night Live for a while.

The White Lotus star debuted a couple of intense impressions including Marcia Gay Harden in Pollock and Annette Bening in American Beauty.

“Why are you like this?,” asks cast member Chloe Fineman.

“Because I’m insane and I’ve been waiting to do this show since I was 12 years old,” Plaza answers before going in for a raunchy kiss with Fineman.

Plaza is making her SNL hosting debut on Saturday, with musical guest Sam Smith.

The Emily the Criminal star recently revealed that she had auditioned for the show in the past.

She told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that she only did a “preliminary first-round showcase” and didn’t make it to an audition with creator-producer Lorne Michaels.

Plaza, who was an intern on the show, also revealed a couple of characters that she tried out.

“I remember one character I did was like a Puerto Rican news reporter that was always trying to make all of the news stories sexy, even if they were horrific news stories,” she said. “I was just trying to like, sex up the news or something.”

Her second character was a little more cringe, which Plaza described as a “pill-popping housewife.” That character had her “own talk show called Celebri-Tails, where I would just name celebrities and name what kind of tail they would have if they had a tail. Like I would say, ‘Lindsay Lohan would have a bushy squirrel’s tail.’ Or, like, ‘Bill Clinton would have a polar bear’s nub.’”