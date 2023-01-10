‘Animals’ Producer Sarah Brocklehurst’s Brock Media Options Caleb Azumah Nelson’s ‘Small World’

Animals producer Sarah Brocklehurst’s Brock Media has optioned the rights to award-winning author Caleb Azumah Nelson’s Small Worlds.

Brock, which has a partnership deal with BBC Studios, will develop the novel into a TV show having fought off “multiple bidders”, according to BBC Studios.

Set in London and Ghana, the novel, which is due for release in May and is Nelson’s second following Costa Award-winning Open Water, follows protagonist Stephen over three summers and is about fathers, sons, faith and friendship.

Brock will work closely with Nelson, who will write the script.

“Small Worlds is a contemporary masterpiece: thrilling, urgent and full of heart,” said Brocklehurst. “I had such a strong emotional response to the book so it’s an honour to have been entrusted with bringing it to the screen.”

Brock was set up a year ago with a development, production and distribution deal with BBC Studios. The company is also making The Outrun, Nora Fingscheidt’s adaptation of Amy Liptrot’s memoir starring Saoirse Ronan, along with a TV adaptation of Animals writer Emma Jane Unsworth’s memoir After the Storm.