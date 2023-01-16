Sky Greenlights Docu-Series On Rise & Fall Of Spanish King Juan Carlos I

The rise and fall of former Spanish King Juan Carlos I will be told in a Sky docu-series later this year that will be teased at Berlin.

The as-yet-untitled four-parter will follow a man who was once a hero – celebrated around the world for reforming Spain in the post-Franco era – before allegations surrounding his financial arrangements led to his abdication in 2014.

Taking viewers from Madrid to London, Monaco, Geneva, Abu Dhabi and New York, the high-end docu-thriller deals with the allegations surrounding the former King in a struggle for money, sex and power.

It comes from Emmy nominee Christian Beetz, who created with Anne von Petersdorff, Gebrüder Beetz Filmproduktion’s Georg Tschurtschenthaler and author Pedro Barbadillo. Executive Producers at Sky Deutschland are Christian Asanger and Felix Kempter, and Barnaby Shingleton for Sky Studios.

The documentary series will receive a teaser showcase at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival next month as part of the Berlinale Series Market session Up Next: Germany.

The news comes more than a year after Deadline revealed Starzplay (now Lionsgate+) is working on a premium scripted series about the King’s life from Homeland producers Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa.