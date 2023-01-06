Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

International Insider: Channel 4 Sale Off; TV Spending Splurge Slowdown; Prince Harry & Wills Beef; Césars Tackle Sexual Violence; NATPE Rescued

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix Renews Jenna Ortega Breakout Series 'Wednesday' For Season 2
Read the full story

‘Sick’ Trailer, First Look: Pandemic-Themed Horror-Thriller Co-Written And Produced For Peacock By ’Scream’s Kevin Williamson

Peacock has unveiled a trailer and first-look photos for its pandemic-themed horror-thriller Sick, co-written and produced by Scream franchise creator Kevin Williamson, which is set to premiere on the streamer next Friday, January 13.

The film from Blumhouse and Miramax watches as the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, with Parker (Gideon Adlon) and her best friend Miri (Bethlehem Million) deciding to quarantine at the family lake house alone — or so they think. 

John Hyams (Alone) directed from a script by Williamson and Katelyn Crabb, with Marc Menchaca (The Outsider) and Jane Adams (Twin Peaks) rounding out the cast. Williamson also produced, along with Bill Block and Ben Fast. 

Related Story

Mystery Drama Series 'Freeman' From Julie Plec & Adam Starks In The Works At Peacock With Writers' Room

Watch the trailer for Sick by clicking above. The first series of stills from the film can be found above and below.

'Sick'
Peacock
Peacock
'Sick'
Peacock
'Sick'
Peacock
'Sick'
Peacock
'Sick'
Peacock
'Sick'
Peacock
'Sick'
Peacock
'Sick'
Peacock

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad