Si Litvinoff Dies: ‘A Clockwork Orange’, ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ Exec Producer Was 93

Si Litvinoff, the executive producer of Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange and Nicolas Roeg’s The Man Who Fell To Earth, died Dec. 26 in Los Angeles. He was 93.

His death was confirmed to Deadline by his friend Shade Rupe. A cause of death has not been announced.

Litvinoff was a practicing lawyer for more than a decade before pivoting to film production. He acquired the rights to the now-classic 1962 Anthony Burgess dystopian sci-fi novel A Clockwork Orange and developed the project with Burgess and writer Terry Southern. Litvinoff eventually recruited director Kubrick, who signed on as both producer and director.

The film, starring Malcolm McDowell as the leader of an “ultra-violence” gang in a futuristic Britain, was released by Warner Bros. in 1971 and would be nominated for four Oscars, including best picture, the following year.

Also in ’71, Litvinoff produced the drama Walkabout, set in the Australian Outback and directed by Roeg.

The producer and the director would reunite in 1976 on another film adaptation of a sci-fi novel, The Man Who Fell to Earth, based on the 1963 book by Walter Tevis. The film starred David Bowie, in his major film debut, as the alien Thomas Jerome Newton.

Litvinoff’s other producing credits include the 1968 documentary The Queen and the 1970 comedy-drama All the Right Noises starring Olivia Hussey, Tom Bell and Judy Carne. Litvinoff also served as executive producer on the documentary Glastonbury Fayre about the 1971 edition of the music festival.

He is survived by sons Ian and Bram; stepdaughter Gittel; and a grandson.