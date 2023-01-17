Skip to main content
Imagine Entertainment Promotes Justin Wilkes To President
‘Shoresy’ Renewed For Second Season On Hulu

From lefT: Jonathan Diaby, Jared Keeso and Andrew Antsanen in 'Shoresy' Everett Collection

Shoresy, the Letterkenny spinoff, will return to Hulu for a six-episode second season.

The first season debuted on the streamer in May.

The series follows the foul-mouthed Shoresy (Jared Keeso) and the embattled Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs hockey club as they continue their quest never to lose again. Production is set to begin this spring in Sudbury, Ontario.

Developed by Bell Media for Canadian SVOD service Crave, Shorsey is produced by New Metric Media, in partnership with Play Fun Games in association with Bell Media, with the participation of Canada Media Fund, the Northern Ontario Heritage FundCorporation and the Bell Fund, with assistance of the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and Ontario Creates. The series is distributed by WildBrain, New Metric Media is the exclusive sales agent.

Keeso is executive producer, writer, star, and creator. Jacob Tierney is executive producer and director.

