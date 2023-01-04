Shannon Sharpe Confronts ‘Undisputed’ Co-Host Skip Bayless Over Damar Hamlin Tweet: “I Cannot Even Get Through A Monologue Without You Interrupting”

Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe returned to the FS1 show Undisputed today after his one-day absence and almost immediately got into a heated dispute with co-host Skip Bayless over that controversial tweet about Damar Hamlin and his on-field injury Monday night.

Less than a minute into today’s episode, Sharpe said during his opening monologue, “Skip tweeted something and although I disagree with the tweet — and hopefully, Skip will take it down…”, at which point Bayless interrupted to say, “Time out – I’m not going to take it down because I stand by what I tweeted.”

A frustrated and visibly angry Sharpe snapped back, “I cannot even get through a monologue without you interrupting.”

After the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on field during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati – a situation that brought the game to a halt – Bayless tweeted, “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game. But how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

The tweet quickly drew social media backlash for being, at best, insensitive. Bayless tweeted a clarification saying, “Nothing is more important than that young man’s health. That was the point of my last tweet. I’m sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him & will continue to.”

When Undisputed went on air Tuesday, Sharpe’s absence was noted by Bayless, who said, “Obviously, my partner, Shannon Sharpe, is not here today. I look forward to seeing him tomorrow.”

Today, Sharpe explained his decision to skip Tuesday’s show, noting he didn’t want the topic of conversation to focus on Bayless’ tweet. “We should have been talking about [Hamlin], and not get into your tweet. That’s what I was gonna do. But you can’t even let me finish my opening monologue without you interrupting.”

Following the brief but intense monologue, the co-hosts moved on to other topics.

Deadline will post official video of today’s episode if and when it becomes available.