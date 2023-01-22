Sharon Stone Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance During Sam Smith Performance

Sam Smith debuted the title track of their upcoming album “Gloria” on Saturday Night Live. There was a special guest for the occasion, Sharon Stone.

The Oscar-nominated actor, the star of the Sidney Lumet-directed 1999 movie Gloria, a remake of John Cassavetes’ film of the same name, was part of the elaborate music production, which featured Smith surrounded by a large choir. In some sort of surreal performance art, Stone was lying on a bed for most of the song, then dramatically got up toward the end.

Smith released Gloria two days ago, ahead of their stint as musical guest on the NBC sketch program; the album, Smith’s fourth, is coming out Jan. 27.

Stone has hosted SNL once, in 1992. She was frequently impersonated on the show by Amy Poehler who, coincidentally, also made an appearance tonight to reprise her Parks & Recreation character.

Watch “Gloria” above. You can also watch Smith’s other SNL performance, “Unholy” featuring Kim Petras, who makes a memorable entrance, below.