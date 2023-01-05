Sharon Osbourne Is Baffled On What Happened In On-Set Medical Emergency – Update

UPDATE, JAN. 4: Television host Sharon Osbourne is back in action after a brief hospitalization for an on-set medical emergency last month. But she still doesn’t know what happened.

The TV host, 70, returned to the U.K.’s The Talk on Tuesday. It was her first appearance since the Dec. 13 incident on the set of Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror in Santa Paula, Calif., when she fell ill.

What happened? Sharon and her doctors are baffled. “I wish I could (tell you), but I can’t. It was the weirdest thing. I was doing some filming and suddenly they tell me that I [passed out] for 20 minutes.”

Ozzy Osbourne’s wife and manager underwent a battery of tests.

“I did every test over two days and nobody knows why,” she said.

UPDATE: Sharon Osbourne is out of the hospital, according to reports, and is home recovering after a medical emergency on Friday night.

The 70-year-old Osbourne’s son, Jack Osbourne, confirmed the news to TMZ. He said doctors gave her the “all-clear” on her condition, which was not specified. However, her son added she would talk about it when fully recovered.

Sharon Osbourne was filming scenes for an upcoming Night Of Terror when the incident occurred.

EARLIER: Sharon Osbourne fell ill on the set of a paranormal television shoot Friday night in Santa Paula, Calif., and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The report by TMZ said the 70-year-old Osbourne was filming at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, a location once featured on the Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventurers. There was no information on whether she was on-camera when the incident occurred.

The Ventura County Fire Dept. confirmed the incident to TMZ. The incident happened around 6:30 PM on Friday and transported Osbourne to the hospital. Her identity was confirmed by Santa Paula Police Chief Don Agular.

Deadline will update the story on Osbourne’s condition as more details become available.