‘Shark Tank’ EP Phil Gurin Launches Global Distribution Outfit

Shark Tank EP Phil Gurin has launched a global distribution outfit.

LA-based TGC Global Entertainment (TGC GE) launches with formats, documentaries and non-scripted series from both Gurin’s shingle The Gurin Company and third-party producers.

The slate features the likes of Canada’s Ultimate Challenge, which launches on Canada’s CBC next month, entertainment format Fridge Wars and gameshow Parking Lot Payday. Pilots include ABC’s People Vs. Puppets and ITV’s Strangers on a Train.

TGC GE is in the process of establishing a global network of sales agents, the distributor said, with focus on Europe, Asia, Eastern Europe/CIS, Latin America and North America. All content represented has been produced somewhere in the world and comes with a broadcaster and/or streamer commitment to either a pilot, special or a full series.

Gurin himself is a U.S. formats vet, having won four Emmys EPing ABC’s Shark Tank for the past 13 years, while past credits include the likes of Lingo and The Weakest Link. Most recently, his indie struck a deal with Ukrainian indie Film.UA Group and set the first project, a home makeover series titled Rebuilding Ukraine Together.

“There’s no independent US-based format distribution company with decades of creative production track record at its heart and TGC GE will address that problem,” he added. “With our deep understanding of formats, along with carefully curated factual and premium documentary content, TGC GE can draw on decades of goodwill, not to mention years of commercial and creative experience, to put its independent producer clients and partners first.”