‘Selling The OC’ Renewed For Two Additional Seasons By Netflix

Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim Netflix


Sales are so good behind the Orange curtain that Netflix wants more from the Oppenheim brothers: It has renewed rookie unscripted series Selling the OC for two additional seasons.

Production will start this winter. 

A spinoff of the successful Netflix docusoap Selling Sunset, the first season of Selling the OC focused on a fresh set of realtors in The Oppenheim Group’s second office in Orange County. It launched in August 2022.

Besides Jason and Brett Oppenheim, it stars Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri and Tyler Stanaland.

Executive producers are Adam DiVello, Sundee Manusakis, Suzy Ratner, Kristofer Lindquist and Skyler Wakil.

The unscripted show is from Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate.

