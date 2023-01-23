Searchlight Lands ‘Theater Camp’ In $8M Range In WW Sundance Deal; Pic Will Get Theatrical Release

EXCLUSIVE: Searchlight Pictures is in final talks to acquire Theater Camp out of the Sundance Film Festival, in a worldwide deal that will land in the $8 million range, with a theatrical release guarantee.

Directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman, the film stars Gordon and Ben Platt as longtime best friends who return to an upstate run down theater camp that is imperiled when its founder lapses into a coma due to an unfortunate strobe-light incident. Her son takes over, and he tries to stave off foreclosure even though he initially has little interest in greasepaint and the boards.

The project grew out of Booksmart, another Gloria Sanchez production. Elbaum & Ferrell produced with PictureStart’s Erik Feig (who financed), Samie Kim Falvey, Julia Hammer, Ryan Heller, Maria Zuckerman, Noah Galvin, Gordon, Lieberman and Platt.

The film got a rousing standing ovation after its Saturday premiere at Eccles in Park City and becomes the second big sale of 2023 Sundance, after a whopper around $20 million that Netflix paid for world rights to Fair Play.

WME Independent is brokering the deal, which should be done shortly. Waiting to hear from Searchlight.