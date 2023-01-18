‘SEAL Team’ Renewed For Season 7 By Paramount+; What About The Movie?

Paramount+ has renewed SEAL Team, headlined by David Boreanaz, for a seventh season. The pickup comes two months after the popular military drama’s Season 6 finale, which ended with a cliffhanger. The delay, compared to the Season 6 renewal which came a week after the Season 5 finale, prompted fans to launch a #RenewSEALTeam social media campaign, which sent the show’s title trending multiple times over the last few weeks.

I hear there was no behind-the-scene drama, and the delay largely was due to back-and-forth about ways to produce the series more efficiently for streaming. Because SEAL Team originated as a broadcast drama, it employs sound stages and sets that were used about 9 months of the year to film 22 episodes a season. Now that that has been reduced to 10 episodes a season for Paramount+, keeping all those sets year-round incurs storage fees as they stay idle for more than half of the time. With all productions scrutinizing their budgets these days amid industrywide belt-tightening, I hear SEAL Team has been doing the same.

Paramount+’s Season 7 renewal announcement makes no mention of the SEAL Team stand-alone movie, which was announced last February, just days after the Season 6 renewal. There have been no details revealed about the greenlighted project beyond its creative team, star/executive producer Boreanaz, executive producer Christopher Chulack and executive producer/showrunner Spencer Hudnut.

I hear the movie is not dead but there has been no talk about it over the last year and it seems to be on the back burner and not in active development at the moment. So it is likely safe to say that Season 7 would follow the events in Season 6, with no movie between them.

Season 6 ended with a poignant scene, in which Jason (Boreanaz) is getting reprimanded for speaking publicly about his TBI. Then everyone on his team steps up, sharing their own traumatic experiences and putting Bravo’s future in limbo.

“We look forward to bringing SEAL Team fans even more of the series’ poignant storylines and thrilling missions with the upcoming seventh season,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming. “The series continues to evolve and grow its audience. It is a great example of the types of programming that we see resonate with our subscribers.”

As usual, there is no data for SEAL Team‘s performance but it is believed to be among the top original series on the platform.

SEAL Team follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs, as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them. Boreanaz stars as Jason Hayes, the respected and intense team leader, alongside Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi Barsoumian who all are believed to have deals for next season. Original cast member Max Thieriot, now star and executive producer of hit new CBS series Fire Country, returned for Season 6 to wrap up the story of his character, Clay Spenser.

SEAL Team is produced by CBS Studios, and executive produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Owen and Boreanaz. The series is distributed worldwide by Paramount Global Content Distribution.