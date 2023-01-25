Scottie Thompson, Connor Paolo To Star Opposite Vivian Kerr In Her Victorian Thriller ‘Séance’

EXCLUSIVE: Scottie Thompson (NCIS) and Connor Paolo (Gossip Girl) have been tapped to star alongside Jilon VanOver (Better Call Saul) and Vivian Kerr (Masters of Sex) in the period psychological thriller Séance, which Kerr is directing from her own script.

Kerr’s Séance screenplay made Wscripted’s second Cannes Screenplay List, highlighting the best unproduced scripts from female writers, in 2022. The film is set in 1890s California and follows a female novelist (Thompson) who is contemplating having an affair with her first husband (VanOver), whose second wife (Kerr) claims to be haunted by her dead child. Paolo plays Thompson’s current husband, a struggling portrait painter with secrets of his own.

Kerr is also known for her acting work on such series as Superstore, New Girl, Masters of Sex and Grey’s Anatomy, among others. Her first feature, Scrap, co-starring Anthony Rapp and Lana Parrilla, world premiered in September at France’s Deauville Film Festival, where it was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize. Rachel Stander is producing her latest effort through her A Season of Rain banner.

Thompson has previously been seen in features including Murder in Yellowstone City, Crown Vic, Before I Wake and Star Trek, among others. Recent TV credits include Bel-Air, MacGyver, 9-1-1 and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Best known for prominent roles on ABC’s Revenge and The CW’s Gossip Girl, Paolo’s film credits include the Sam Rockwell-led high school basketball comedy The Winning Season, Olver Stone’s World Trade Center and Alexander, and Clint Eastwood’s Mystic River. He’ll also soon be seen in the Tayarisha Poe dramedy The Young Wife, the Chrissy Metz-led horror A Creature was Stirring and the action-thriller Ambush with Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Aaron Eckhart, among other projects.

Notable credits for VanOver include the series Better Call Saul and Hatfields & McCoys.

Kerr is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management; Thompson by TalentWorks and Mainstay Entertainment; Paolo by Paradigm and Link Entertainment; and VanOver by Mavrick Artists Agency and Mathews Management.