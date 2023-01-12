Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Sadie Sink Discusses ‘The Whale’, ‘Stranger Things’, And Working With Taylor Swift

Welcome Back! I’m here with another dope episode of the Scene 2 Seen Podcast, and today’s guest is actress Sadie Sink.

The young actress is making a name for herself in the world of entertainment. She began her career on Broadway as the title role in the revival of Annie in 2013. She then went on to appear opposite Helen Mirren in the Tony Nominated The Audience, directed by Stephen Daldry in 2017.

Sink joined the cast of the critically acclaimed Netflix hit series Stranger Things in 2017 where she stars as Max, a girl who moves to Hawkins with a complicated history and a suspicious streak, alongside the Emmy-nominated cast. She can currently be seen in the fourth season of the series on Netflix and will appear in the fifth and final season of the show.

On the film side, Sadie can most recently be seen in the Darren Aronofsky A24 film The Whale, in which she stars alongside Brendan Fraser, and Hong Chau. The role has earned the young actress a Critics Choice nomination for her role as Ellie. Sink also starred in the Taylor Swift short film All Too Well, Netflix’s Fear Street 2 and also in Lionsgate film The Glass Castle alongside Brie Larson, Naomi Watts and Woody Harrelson.

I am the first to admit I screwed up during the recording and would like to clarify that The Glass Castle, which tells the story of columnist and author Jeannette Walls, is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, and Sink stars as Lori, one of Walls sisters, NOT as a young Walls.

She also starred in the NBC hit series American Odyssey alongside Anna Friel, and made guest appearances on many television shows including Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Blue Bloods, and The Americans. In addition, she was seen alongside Elisabeth Moss and Liev Schreiber in Chuck, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2017.

Sink recently wrapped production on Berlin Nobody alongside Eric Bana and Sylvia Hoeks.

On today’s episode Sink discusses the difference between filming on The Whale versus filming on the set of Stranger Things, working with Darren Aronofsky,(and Taylor Swift) and how she stays grounded despite her popularity.

If you like this episode, be sure to review, like, and subscribe to the podcast on Apple and Spotify!