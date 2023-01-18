Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Fund Backs New Films By Haifaa Al-Mansour, Abderrahmane Sissako, Annemarie Jacir & Cherien Dabis

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Fund has unveiled its latest round of feature film grantees from the Arab world and Africa.

The announcement comes just days after the fund revealed it had boarded French director Maïwenn’s upcoming costume drama Jeanne du Barry starring Johnny Depp, in its first European investment as executive producer.

In its latest funding round for Arab and African filmmakers, it is getting behind 36 productions by Saudi, Arab and African filmmakers, 25 in or on the verge of production, 11 in post-production.

The 25 production grant winners include upcoming films by established directors such as Abderrahmane Sissako’s The Perfumed Hill, Haifaa Al-Mansour’s Miss Camel, Annemarie Jacir, Kaouther Ben Hania’s Mime, Cherien Dabis, and Karim Moussaoui’s The Vanishing.

The fund has also gotten behind buzzy, emerging talents such as Saudi Arabian filmmaker Sara Mesfer, who is gearing up for her first solo feature Habibi And I In Eden.

Two of the films selected had previously been supported at the development stage by the fund, Joel Karekezi’s Captain Mbaye and Aicha from Mehdi M. Barsaoui, who won multiple prizes with his 2019 debut feature A Son.

The 11 post-production grantees include Floating In A Vacuum, the third film from Mohamed Ben Attia, whose debut feature Hedi best first film at the Berlinale in 2016; Tawfik Alzaidi’s Noura, produced by Paul Miller, and Karim Bensalah’s Blacklight, which won Venice Final Cut last year.

The Red Sea Fund falls under the umbrella of the Jeddah-based Red Sea International Film Festival Foundation, which also oversees the Red Sea International Film Festival in December.

“We are confident the Red Sea Funds will support the winners through the creative process to help share these important stories and showcase a raft of exciting new and established Saudi, Arab and African talent,” said the foundation’s CEO Mohammed Al-Turki.

The full list of funded films.

Production

Mehal Sefari

Directed by Abraham Gezahagne. Feature Fiction (Ethiopia, Canada, Denmark)

The Wandering Souls Of Kinshasa

Directed by Dieudo Hamadi. Episodic (Democratic Republic of the Congo, France)

Captain Mbaye

Directed by Joel Karekezi. Feature Fiction (Rwanda)

Sidi Kaba And The Gateway Home

Directed by Rony Hotin. Feature Animation (France, Luxembourg, Belgium, Germany)

Aicha

Directed by Mehdi M. Barsaoui. Feature Fiction (Tunisia, France, Saudi Arabia)

Thank You For Baking With Us!

Directed by Laila Abbas. Feature Fiction (Palestine)

Big Boys Don’t Cry

Directed by Muhammad Mustapha. Feature Documentary (Egypt, Germany)

Seeking Haven For Mr Rambo

Directed by Khaled Mansour. Feature Fiction (Egypt)

Mime

Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania. Feature Fiction (France, Tunisia)

Hounds

Directed by Kamal Lazraq. Feature Fiction (Morocco).

Amina

Directed by Nora El Hourch. Feature Fiction (Morocco).

The Perfumed Hill

Directed by Abderrahmane Sissako. Feature Fiction (Mauritania, France, Luxembourg, Taiwan R.O.C.)

The Vanishing

Directed by Karim Moussaoui. Feature Fiction (Algeria)

Yunan

Directed by Ameer Fakher Eldin. Feature Fiction (Germany, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, France, Italy)

Fifty Metres

Directed by Yomna Khattab. Feature Documentary (Egypt).

The Walled-Off Hotel VR Experience

Directed by Amer Shomali. Immersive (Palestine, Germany, Netherlands)

She Was Not Alone

Directed by Hussein Al-Asadi. Feature Documentary (Iraq)

Men In The Sun

Directed by Mahdi Fleifel. Feature Fiction (United Kingdom, Greece, Netherlands, Palestine, Denmark)

The 67th Summer

Directed by Abu Bakr Shawky. Feature Fiction (Egypt, France, Austria)

Habibi And I In Eden

Directed by Sara Mesfer. Short Fiction (Saudi Arabia, Qatar)

Miss Camel

Directed by Haifaa Al Mansour. Feature Animation (Saudi Arabia)

Al-Daar

Directed by Abdullah Bamajboor. Feature Fiction (Saudi Arabia)

3 Cold Dishes

Directed by Oluseyi Asurf and Apolline Traoure. Feature Fiction (Nigeria)

All That’s Left Of You

Directed by Cherien Dabis. Feature Fiction (Germany, Palestine, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, Cyprus and Saudi Arabia)

All Before You

Directed by Annemarie Jacir. Feature Fiction (Saudi Arabia, Palestine, United Kingdom).

Post-production

Norah

Directed by Tawfik Alzaidi. Feature Fiction (Saudi Arabia)

Black Light

Directed by Karim Bensalah. Feature Fiction (Algeria, France)

Backstage

Directed by Afef Ben Mahmoud and Khalil Benkirane. Feature Fiction (Morocco, Tunisia, Belgium, France)

Spring Came On Laughing

Directed by Noha Adel. Feature Fiction (Egypt)

Hackers Of Borders

Directed by Mohamed Ismail Louati. Feature Documentary (Tunisia, France, Germany, Lebanon)

Concrete Land

Directed by Asmahan Bkerat. Feature Documentary (Jordan)

Land Of Women

Directed by Ayman El Amir and Nada Riyadh. Feature Documentary (Egypt, France, Denmark, Qatar)

Thiiird

Directed by Karim Kassem. Feature Documentary (Lebanon)

A City Below Zero

Directed by Medoo Ali. Feature Documentary (Iraq)

A Fidai Film

Directed by Kamal Aljafari. Feature Documentary (Palestine, Germany)

Floating In A Vacuum

Directed by Mohamed Ben Attia. Feature Fiction (Tunisia)