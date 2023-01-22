‘Saturday Night Live’ Spoofs George Santos’ Fabulist Claims And His Fabulous Drag Performer Past

Coming off a holiday break, Saturday Night Live went with embattled congressman George Santos’ fabulist past claims while also spoofing his alleged past as a drag performer.

The sketch was aired just hours after the real Santos responded to reports that he was a drag performer when he lived in Brazil. Reporters caught up with him at New York’s La Guardia Airport, and he told them, “I was not a drag queen in Brazil. I was young and I had fun at a festival.”

That non-denial denial was pretty much the theme of the SNL opener, set up as a segment of Fox NFL Sunday with Santos, played by Bowen Yang, as one of the correspondents.

When the Fox NFL Sunday hosts cut to Santos, reporting from the field, he told them, “I’m sort of the real Bo Jackson, and I’m proud to be first African American quarterback to ever dunk a football.”

After making many more claims about his football greatness, Santos then is called out on it. One of the hosts questioned whether he played football at all.

“Well, I didn’t do drag in Brazil,” he responded. “I didn’t do drag in Brazil under the name Kitara Ravache! Whoever did that was very, very good at it and won many, many pageants.”

On Friday, Politico reported that, despite Santos’ initial denial that he was a “drag queen,” he appeared to have once written that he performed in drag shows on a Wikipedia page, along with claims that he appeared on the show Hannah Montana.

Then the hosts cut away. But moments later, as Fox NFL Sunday host Howie Long (Mikey Day) tried to go to another correspondent in the field, Kitara Ravache cut in.

When the hosts object, Santos told them, “I’m not George. I’m Kitara Ravache!”

“Now allow me to give you my real stats: Death drops, 26. Duck walks, 19. Wigs snatched, infinity. …And I was also given the award for tightest tuck.”

The real Santos has been in the spotlight since reports surfaced that he lied about key details on his resume. Santos has admitted to falsehoods about his background, but he has refused to resign, even as a number of New York Republicans have called for him to step down.

Santos’ real or imagined past suggests a desire for the spotlight, something he undoubtedly got being first up on tonight’s SNL.