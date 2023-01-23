Sarah Michelle Gellar To Receive Icon Award At 2023 SCAD TVFest in Atlanta

Buffy is about to collect another award: Sarah Michelle Gellar will receive the Icon Award at the 2023 SCAD TVFest in Atlanta.

The annual gathering will return to an in-person affair from Feb. 9-11. The festival will also screen an episode of the new Paramount+ series Wolf Pack, in which Gellar stars and executive produces.

“Sarah Michelle Gellar is a trailblazer in the field of television. An actor who speaks to many generations, she epitomizes what it means to be a television icon,” said Christina Routhier, exec director of SCAD TVFest. “At SCAD TVfest, we work to feature amazing women in the industry throughout all of our programming.”

Gellar, who began her career as a child actor, has appeared in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Cruel Intentions, Do Revenge, and the Scooby-Doo franchise. Her next project, Wolf Pack, follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a supernatural creature. It premieres Jan. 26 on Paramount+.

Now in its 11th year, SCAD TVFest celebrates TV’s top talent on camera and behind the scenes.