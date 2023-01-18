Santa Barbara Film Festival To Open With Abigail Breslin Drama ‘Miranda’s Victim’ As Full Lineup Set

The Santa Barbara Film Festival has today unveiled the lineup for its 38th edition, taking place in-person from February 8-18.
The festival will open with the world premiere of the courtroom drama Miranda’s Victim, from director Michelle Danner. Pic tells the true story of Trish Weir (Abigail Breslin), who in 1963 was kidnapped and brutally raped by Ernesto Miranda. Committed to putting her assailant in prison, Trish’s life is destroyed by America’s legal system as she triggers a law that transforms the nation. Ryan Phillippe, Luke Wilson, Donald Sutherland, Mireille Enos, Andy Garcia and more also star.
Closing out SBIFF 2023 is the Chandler Levack-directed I Like Movies, which makes its U.S. premiere. The film starring Isaiah Lehtinen, Romina D’Ugo, Krista Bridges and Percy Hynes White follows the socially inept, 17-year-old cinephile Lawrence (Lehtinen) as he gets a job at a video store, there forming a complicated friendship with his older female manager.
This year’s festival will feature a total of 52 world premieres and 78 U.S. premieres from 43 countries. The 2023 awards contenders set to participate in the festival’s flagship tribute events, taking place at the Arlington Theatre, include Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler, Kerry Condon, Danielle Deadwyler, Nina Hoss, Stephanie Hsu, Jeremy Pope, Ke Huy Quan, Jeremy Strong, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, among others.
“At a time where there’s a dwindling of movie theater attendance, the role of film festivals has never been more important,” said SBIFF’s Executive Director, Roger Durling. “At SBIFF, with the 38th edition, our marching orders are clear, to celebrate movies and to nurture and exalt the film community, the artists as well as the cinephiles. It’s a great slate with 43 countries represented.”
For the full 2023 Santa Barbara Film Festival lineup, read on.
WORLD PREMIERES
21 Miles in Malibu (U.S.)
Directed by Nic Davis
American Outlaws (U.S.)
Directed by Sean McEwen
Bringing Back Our Wetland (U.S.)
Directed by Michael Love
Bullets (Sweden)
Directed by Peter Pontikis
Call Me Dancer (U.S.)
Directed by Leslie Shampaine, Pip Gilmour
Commitment to Life (U.S.)
Directed by Jeffrey Schwarz
Dancing with Mom (Canada)
Directed by Trish Neufeld
The Dirty Divide (U.S.)
Directed by Paul Freedman
Dr. Tony Fauci (U.S.)
Directed by Mark Mannucci
Full Circle (U.S.)
Directed by Josh Berman
Go On, Be Brave (U.S.)
Directed by Miriam McSpadden, Brian Beckman
Grace Point (U.S.)
Directed by Rory Karpf
The Harvest (U.S.)
Directed by Caylee So
HELEN|BELIEVE (U.S.)
Directed by Dylan Mulick
The House Band (U.S.)
Directed by Laura Brownson
Ibiza Blue (La corriente) (Spain)
Directed by Jesús Lloveras
Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection (U.S.)
Directed by Randy Martin
Killing Me Softly With His Songs (U.S.)
Directed by Danny Gold
The Legend of MexMan (U.S.)
Directed by Josh Polon
Miranda’s Victim (U.S.)
Directed by Michelle Danner
Rachel Hendrix (U.S.)
Directed by Victor Nuñez
Rachel’s Farm (Australia)
Directed by Rachel Ward
The Right to Read (U.S.)
Directed by Jenny Mackenzie
Samichay, in Search of Happiness (Samichay, en busca de la felicidad) (Peru)
Directed by Mauricio Franco Tosso
The Team (El equipo) (U.S.)
Directed by Bernardo Ruiz
Tove’s Room (Toves værelse) (Denmark)
Directed by Martin Zandvliet
Vishniac (U.S.)
Directed by Laura Bialis
Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever
Directed by Bernardo Ruiz
Wade in the Water: A Journey Into Black Surfing and Aquatic Culture (U.S.)
Directed by David Mesfin
U.S. PREMIERES
Alam (Palestine)
Directed by Firas Khoury
Autobiography (Indonesia)
Directed by Makbul Mubarak
Baby Ruby (U.S.)
Directed by Bess Wohl
A Bit of Light (UK)
Directed by Stephen Moyer
Black Mambas (Germany)
Directed by Lena Karbe
Bones of Crows (Canada)
Directed by Marie Clements
Bread and Salt (Chleb i sól) (Poland)
Directed by Damian Kocur
A Bunch of Amateurs (UK)
Directed by Kim Hopkins
The Chambermaid (Sluzka) (Slovakia)
Directed by Mariana Čengel Solčanská
Coyote (Le coyote) (Canada)
Directed by Katherine Jerkovic
Daughter of Rage (La hija de todas las rabias) (Nicaragua)
Directed by Laura Baumeister
Dear Memories (Germany)
Directed by Nahuel Lopez
Everybody Wants to Be Loved (Alle wollen geliebt werden) (Germany)
Directed by Katharina Woll
Exodus (Sweden)
Directed by Abbe Hassan
Fathers & Mothers (Fædre og mødre) (Denmark)
Directed by Paprika Steen
Filip (Poland)
Directed by Michał Kwiecinski
The Hotel (Lu guan) (Chinese Hong Kong)
Directed by Wáng Xiăoshuài
How is Katia? (Yak Tam Katia?) (Ukraine)
Directed by Christina Tynkevych
I Like Movies (U.S.)
Directed by Chandler Levack
Into My Name (Nel mio nome) (Italy)
Directed by Nicolò Bassetti
Jane Campion, The Cinema Woman (Jane Campion, la femme cinéma) (France)
Directed by Julie Bertuccelli
La jauría (Colombia)
Directed by Andrés Ramírez Pulido
Lakelands (Ireland)
Directed by Robert Higgins, Patrick McGivney
Leila’s Brothers (Iran)
Directed by Saeed Roustaee
A Letter from Helga (Svar við bréfi Helgu) (Iceland)
Directed by Ása Helga Hjörleifsdóttir
Lyra (Ireland)
Directed by Alison Millar
Maestro(s) (France)
Directed by Bruno Chiche
A Man (Aru otoko) (Japan)
Directed by Kei Ishikawa
Manuela (U.S.)
Directed by Clara Cullen
My Name is Happy (UK)
Directed by Nick Read, Ayse Toprak
The Nannies (Les femmes du square) (France)
Directed by Julien Rambaldi
Narcosis (Netherlands)
Directed by Martijn de Jong
North Circular (Ireland)
Directed by Luke McManus
The Other Widow (Pilegesh) (Israel)
Directed by Ma’ayan Rypp
Pinto (Iran)
Directed by Narges Abyar
Red Shoes (Zapatos rojos) (Mexico)
Directed by Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser
Retreat (Réduit) (Switzerland)
Directed by Leon Schwitter
Sanaa (India)
Directed by Sudhanshu Saria
Savoy (Israel)
Directed by Zohar Wagner
Second Act (Andra akten) (Sweden)
Directed by Mårten Klingberg
Semret (Switzerland)
Directed by Caterina Mona
The Sixth Child (Le sixième enfant) (France)
Directed by Léopold Legrand
Stay With Us (Reste un peu) (France)
Directed by Gad Elmaleh
Stellar (Ananghoonska) (Canada)
Directed by Darlene Naponse
Summerlight And Then Comes The Night (Sumarljós og svo kemur nóttin) (Iceland)
Directed by Elfar Aðalsteins
T.S. Eliot’s Four Quartets (UK)
Directed by Sophie Fiennes
The Taste of Apples is Red (Ta’am al tufah, ahmar) (Israel)
Directed by Ehab Tarabieh
Three Nights A Week (Trois nuits par semaine) (France)
Directed by Florent Gouëlou
Traces (Tragovi) (Croatia)
Directed by Dubravka Turić
Valeria is Getting Married (Valeria mithatenet) (Israel)
Directed by Michal Vinik
The Volunteer (La voluntaria) (Spain)
Directed by Nely Reguera
Wild Flowers (Girasoles silvestres) (Spain)
Directed by Jaime Rosales
Woman at Sea (Grand marin) (Iceland)
Directed by Dinara Drukarova
The Young Arsonists (Canada)
Directed by Sheila Pye
NON PREMIERS
26.2 to Life (U.S.)
Directed by Christine Yoo
The 50 (U.S.)
Directed by Brenton Gieser
American Dreamer (U.S.)
Directed by Paul Dektor
Anxious Nation (U.S.)
Directed by Vanessa Roth, Laura Morton
The Art of Eating: The Life of M.F.K. Fisher (U.S.)
Directed by Gregory Mark Bezat
The Baby Daddy (ארי והזרע הקדוש) (Israel)
Directed by Adi Rabinovici, Yair Cymerman
Butterfly in the Sky (U.S.)
Directed by Bradford Thomason, Brett Whitcomb
Category: Woman (Canada)
Directed by Phyllis Ellis
Chile ’76 (Chile)
Directed by Manuela Martelli
Cinema Sabaya (Israel)
Directed by Orit Fouks Rotem
Corner Office (Canada)
Directed by Joachim Back
Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy (U.S.)
Directed by Nancy Buirski
The Grab (U.S.)
Directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite
Gumbo Coalition (U.S.)
Directed by Barbara Kopple
The Happiest Man in the World (Najsreќniot čovek na svetot) (North Macedonia)
Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska
I Like it Here (U.S.)
Directed by Ralph Arlyck
It Ain’t Over (U.S.)
Directed by Sean Mullin
Kerr (Turkey)
Directed by Tayfun Pirselimoğlu
Know Your Place (U.S.)
Directed by Zia Mohajerjasbi
A Little Prayer (U.S.)
Directed by Angus MacLachlan
Luxembourg, Luxembourg (Ukraine)
Directed by Antonio Lukich
No Ordinary Campaign (U.S.)
Directed by Christopher Burke
Other People’s Children (Les enfants des autres) (France)
Directed by Rebecca Zlotowski
Our Father, the Devil (Mon père, le diable) (U.S.)
Directed by Ellie Foumbi
Patrick and the Whale (Austria)
Directed by Mark Fletcher
The Prank (U.S.)
Directed by Maureen Bharoocha
Pray for Our Sinners (Ireland)
Directed by Sinéad O’Shea
The Quiet Girl (An cailín ciúin) (Ireland)
Directed by Colm Bairéad
Return to Seoul (Retour à Séoul) (Cambodia)
Directed by Davy Chou
Safe Place (Sígurno mj́esto) (Croatia)
Directed by Juraj Lerotić
Shot in the Arm (U.S.)
Directed by Scott Hamilton Kennedy
Snow and the Bear (Kar ve ayı) (Turkey)
Directed by Selcen Ergun
The Soldier’s Opinion (Daato shel hahayal) (Israel)
Directed by Assaf Banitt
Soul of the Ocean (U.S.)
Directed by Howard Hall
Starring Jerry As Himself (U.S.)
Directed by Law Chen
Susie Searches (U.S.)
Directed by Sophie Kargman
Viking (Canada)
Directed by Stéphane Lafleur
We Are Still Here (Australia)
Directed by Beck Cole, Dena Curtis, Tracey Rigney, Danielle MacLean, Tim Worrall, Renae Maihi, Miki Magasiva, Mario Gaoa, Richard Curtis, Chantelle Burgoyne
Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer (Germany)
Directed by Thomas von Steinaecker
Who Are the Marcuses? (Israel)
Directed by Matthew Mishory
SBIFF SHORT FILMS
À la vie à l’amor (Canada)
Directed by Emilie Mannering
US Premiere
All-inclusive (Todo incluido) (Colombia)
Directed by Duván Duque Vargas
US Premiere
Apayauq (U.S.)
Directed by Zeppelin Zeerip
World Premiere
Are You Awake? (U.S.)
Directed by Gabriel Caste
World Premiere
Barefoot Empress (India)
Directed by Vikas Khanna
Becoming Yamazushi (U.S.)
Directed by G Yamazawa
Big Water Summer: A Creation Story (U.S.)
Directed by Sophie Harris
Bourn Kind (U.S.)
Directed by Rachel Myers
Broken (Iran)
Directed by Farzaneh Omidvarnia
World Premiere
Cara Romero: Following the Light (U.S.)
Directed by Kaela Waldstein
Christopher at Sea (France)
Directed by Tom CJ Brown
Daisy (Sweden)
Directed by Torbjörn Edwall
US Premiere
Earthbound: Nzambi Matee (Japan)
Directed by Farhoud Meybodi
World Premiere
Echo (U.S.)
Directed by Ben Wolin, Michael Minahan
World Premiere
Epicenter (소문의 진원지) (South Korea)
Directed by Heeyoon Hahm
US Premiere
Everything At Once (Alt på en gang) (Norway)
Directed by Henrik Dyb Zwart
US Premiere
Falling Forward into an Unknown and Dangerous Future (U.S.)
Directed by Mike Ambs
World Premiere
The Fear Cycle (U.S.)
Directed by Dexter Brierley, Matt Seger
World Premiere
Followers (U.S.)
Directed by Julia Bales
World Premiere
The Golden Cage (U.S.)
Directed by Francisco Lopez, Mitchka Saberi
World Premiere
Here to Stay (U.S.)
Directed by Jared Peraglia
I have no tears, and I must cry (Sin lágrimas para llorar) (U.S.)
Directed by Luis Fernando Puente
ifine (U.S.)
Directed by Adisa Septuri, Ebony Gilbert
World Premiere
III (Canada)
Directed by Salomé Villeneuve
US Premiere
It’s Nice in Here (Netherlands)
Directed by Robert-Jonathan Koeyers
US Premiere
Ivalu (Denmark)
Directed by Anders Walter
US Premiere
John Leguizamo Live at Rikers (U.S.)
Directed by Elena Francesca Engel
Junglefowl (Canada)
Directed by Kalainithan Kalaichelvan
World Premiere
Lamara (Uganda)
Directed by Bo Yoon Ha
Lamb (Ireland)
Directed by Sinéad O’Loughlin
Last Weekend with Jenny and John (Sista helgen med Jenny och John) (Sweden)
Directed by Jimmy Olsson
US Premiere
Locals Only: The Big Little Pub (U.S.)
Directed by Gareth Kelly
World Premiere
The Moisture (Rutubet) (Turkey)
Directed by Turan Haste
US Premiere
Money and Happiness (Serbia)
Directed by Ana Nedeljković, Nikola Majdak
US Premiere
More Than Hair (Plus que des cheveux) (Canada)
Directed by Fitch Jean
Mud Crab (Australia)
Directed by David Robinson-Smith
US Premiere
Night Cafe (U.S.)
Directed by Joshua Nowak
World Premiere
Nowhere to go but everywhere (行き止まりのむこう側) (Japan)
Directed by Masako Tsumura, Erik Shirai
US Premiere
Oskar (Canada)
Directed by Max Vannienschoot
US Premiere
Pillow Fortress (U.S.)
Directed by Zander Coté
US Premiere
Please Hold the Line (Qing bie gua duan) (Malaysia)
Directed by Tan Ce Ding
US Premiere
Range Rider (U.S.)
Directed by Colin Arisman
World Premiere
The Red Suitcase (La valise rouge) (Luxembourg)
Directed by Cyrus Neshvad
Regular Rabbit (Ireland)
Directed by Eoin Duffy
Rejoice in the Lamb (U.S.)
Directed by Courtney Bush, Will Carington, and Jake Goicoechea
World Premiere
Requiem for a Whale (מותו של לוויתן) (Israel)
Directed by Ido Weisman
Run (U.S.)
Directed by Alex Prager
World Premiere
See You In My Dreams (Rencontres nocturnes silencieuses) (Canada)
Directed by Ariane Louis-Seize
US Premiere
Shirampari: Legacies of the River (Shirampari, herencias del río) (Peru)
Directed by Lucía Flórez
Snow in September (France)
Directed by Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir
The Soft Skinned (Australia)
Directed by Nicky Tyndale-Biscoe
US Premiere
Starving (U.S.)
Directed by Bobby Louise, Brig
World Premiere
The Tadpole Trilogy (La trilogie des têtards) (Canada)
Directed by Léonard Giovenazzo
US Premiere
Take Me Home (U.S.)
Directed by Liz Sargent
Telos (U.S.)
Directed by Jesse Hovey
World Premiere
This is Not a House (U.S.)
Directed by Morgan Neville
World Premiere
This Will Not Be a Festival Film (To nie będzie film festiwalowy) (Poland)
Directed by Julia Orlik
US Premiere
Three Grains of Salt (Trois grains de gros sel) (France)
Directed by Ingrid Chikhaoui
US Premiere
Thursday (Czwartek) (Poland)
Directed by Bren Cukier
World Premiere
Tommies (UK)
Directed by Brian Fairbairn, Karl Eccleston
US Premiere
Troy (U.S.)
Directed by Mike Donahue
Trundle and the Lost Borscht of Atlantis (U.S.)
Directed by Laura Lee
World Premiere
Two Chairs, Not One (U.S.)
Directed by Austin Kolodney
The Vacation (U.S.)
Directed by Jarreau Carrillo
Voces de Old Town Carpinteria (U.S.)
Directed by Brent Winebrenner, Leslie A. Westbrook, Suzanne Requejo
World Premiere
Waves Apart (U.S.)
Directed by Josh Greene
World Premiere
Whale-Roads (U.S.)
Directed by Michael Lee, Ethan Takekawa, Meg Kievman, Emma Holm-Olsen
World Premiere
Whiteness at Work (U.S.)
Directed by Peter Bonde Becker Nelson
World Premiere
Will You Look At Me (Dang wo wang xiang ni de shi hou) (China)
Directed by Shuli Huang
You’ll Be Happier (U.S.)
Directed by Daniel Lombroso
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.