Salma Hayek Says She Was “Nearly Killed” By Channing Tatum Filming ‘Magic Mike’ Lap Dance Scene

Salma Hayek talks about her lap dance scene on 'Magic Mike'
Randy Holmes / ABC / Getty Images / Claudette Barius / Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Salma Hayek joined Channing Tatum for Magic Mike’s Last Dance and recently recalled the steamy lap dance scene that could’ve ended up turning into something really bad.

While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Oscar-nominated actor talked about the dance sequence in the Steven Soderbergh-directed film.

“You know, this one part that’s not in it where I’m upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn’t do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head,” she said on the ABC late-night show.

Hayek continued, “[Tatum] held on to my pants, but I was really concerned because my pants were going away, and I couldn’t remember if I had underwear or not in this moment. So, instead of putting my hands to protect my head, I just held onto the pants. He’s like, ‘Put your hands up,’ and I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no.’”

The México-born star added, “Everybody came in, and kind of took me away from him, and he said, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ I said, ‘What’s wrong with me? You nearly killed me!'”

Hayek had previously talked about the physicality of filming the lap dance scene.

“It’s very physically challenging,” Hayek told Entertainment Tonight. “My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated.”

Magic Mike’s Last Dance also stars Ayub Khan Din, Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed, Vicki Pepperdine, Gavin Spokes, Catilin Gerard, Christopher Bencomo and Nas Ganev, among others. The film is set to drop in theatres on February 10, 2023.

Watch Hayek’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in the video posted below.

