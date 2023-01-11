SAG Awards Find A New Home On Netflix in 2024; This Year’s Show Will Stream On YouTube

The SAGs have finally found a small screen home: the annual awards fete will stream live on Netflix beginning in 2024, as part of a new, multi-year partnership.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show,” said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland. “As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe.”

“The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors,” added Netflix Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria. “As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come.”

For this year, however, the show will stay online: the 29th Annual SAG awards set for February 26 will stream on Netflix’s YouTube channel. But the deal shows how committed Netflix is to live streaming after announcing a Chris Rock live special for March.

Netflix isn’t the first streamer, however, to air an awards show: Prime Video was out front with the ACM Awards.

Last May, it was announced that the SAG awards would not longer air on TNT and TBS. At the time, a spokesperson insisted that finding a new home for the ceremony “is not unusual and has occurred several times over the history of the SAG Awards. This is no different.”

The SAG Awards had been airing on TNT since 1998. They first launched in 1995 on NBC.