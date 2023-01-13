SAG-AFTRA Issues “Do Not Work Notice” For ‘Fast Charlie’, James Caan’s Last Film

SAG-AFTRA has told its members that they can’t work on hitman thriller Fast Charlie because the film’s producers are “in default of the SAG-AFTRA agreement for independent producers of theatrical motion pictures.” Directed by Phillip Noyce, the film stars Pierce Brosnan and James Caan in his final film role. Caan died in July.

The guild’s “Do Not Work Notice” is unusual in that the film already has wrapped production in New Orleans, though it still might be doing post-production voice-over work or looping, which SAG-AFTRA members now are prohibited from doing. Fast Charlie is slated to be released this year via Screen Media.

“SAG-AFTRA members are hereby instructed to withhold any acting services or performance of any covered work for this production until further notice from the union,” SAG-AFTRA told members. “Please note, accepting employment or rendering services on Fast Charlie may be considered a violation of Global Rule One. Violating this order may result in disciplinary action in accordance with the SAG-AFTRA Constitution.”

The union’s Global Rule One, which requires members to work only for signatory companies, states: “No member shall render any services or make an agreement to perform services for any employer who has not executed a basic minimum agreement with the union, which is in full force and effect, in any jurisdiction in which there is a SAG-AFTRA national collective bargaining agreement in place.”

Deadline reached out to the film’s producers but has yet to receive a response.