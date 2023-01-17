Sadie Sink To Star In Geremy Jasper’s Rock Opera ‘O’Dessa’ For Searchlight Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Following her critically acclaimed performance in The Whale, which included a recent Critics Choice nomination, Sadie Sink has found her next film as she is set to star in Searchlight’s O’Dessa with Geremy Jasper directing. Penned by Jasper, with original songs written and produced by Jasper and Jason Binnick. The film also reunites producers Michael Gottwald for the Department of Motion Pictures, Noah Stahl, and Rodrigo Teixeira for RT Features, as well as executive producers Jonathan Montepare, Dan Janvey, and Lourenço Sant’Anna, all of whom worked on Jasper’s breakout hit Patti Cake$.

The film is next up for Sink who will shoot this May in Croatia before the highly-anticipated final season of Stranger Things Vol. 5. Set in a post-apocalyptic future, O’dessa is an original rock opera about a farm girl on an epic quest to recover a cherished family heirloom. Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love – but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test.

Geremy Jasper. George Greville

“We are so excited to be collaborating with Geremy again,” said Searchlight Presidents Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum. “With O’dessa, he brings extraordinary and visceral energy to a whole new cinematic landscape.”

Senior Vice President Taylor Friedman and Creative Executive Cornelia Burleigh will be overseeing the project for Searchlight Pictures, reporting to Heads of Production and Development Katie Goodson-Thomas and DanTram Nguyen.

SInk had herself quite a 2022 on both the big and small screens that began with the fourth season of global hit series Stranger Things. This season earned Sink high marks and had her in the Emmy season conversation all summer. She followed that up with A24’s The Whale, earning her another round of accolades including a Critics Choice nom for best young star. She also most recently played the lead role in Taylor Swift’s short All Too Well: The Short Film. Other credits include the Emmy-winning series The Americans, the NBC television series American Odyssey, the Broadway production of Annie as the titular role.

O’dessa marks Jasper’s follow up to his feature directorial debut Patti Cake$, the critically acclaimed film which earned him Directors Guild of America and Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations. The celebrated commercial and music video director also won the coveted “Directors to Watch” award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in 2017.

Sink by WME, Mara Entertainment and Peikoff Mahan and Jasper is represented by WME and Range Media Partners.

Eugene Pikulin of Bruns Brennan Berry Pikulin & Jacobs is production legal on the film.